A Blessed Christmas to you
From the staff of the Catholic Herald
For Santa and Mrs. Claus, it’s a ministry
Couple shares love, joy of Christ’s birth
Listen to sound of peace New Year’s Eve
Bells of Milwaukee inviting parishes to ring bells at midnight
Putting faith into action
In spite of cold, snow, procession honors 90 years of Hispanic presence
Fond du Lac church becomes Bethlehem
Holy Family stages ‘epic production’ of Christ’s birth
ARTangels help prisoners escape solitude through art, faith
Art guild leads women in collaborative project
Archbishop Listecki celebrates feast of Guadalupe Mass
USCCB asks dioceses to join in prayer for immigrants
Pope denounces ‘homicidal madness’ after attacks in Berlin, Ankara
VATICAN CITY — Expressing his condolences to victims and their families, Pope Francis called for an end to terrorism following ...
Put aside ideology and work to rebuild Aleppo, say Catholic leaders
BEIRUT — Mideast Catholic leaders are urging people to put aside ideology and blame and work to rebuild the city ...
Pope names first woman to head Vatican Museums
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has chosen, for the first time, a woman to head the Vatican Museums. Barbara Jatta, ...
Justice Breyer calls death penalty arbitrary, urges review
WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer delivered harsh criticism of the death penalty Dec. 12 in a dissent to ...
USCCB forms working group to monitor needs of migrants, refugees
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is establishing a working group charged with developing spiritual, pastoral and policy ...
Obama signs bipartisan religious freedom bill
WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama Dec. 16 signed the Frank Wolf International Religious Freedom Act, approved by the House Dec ...
