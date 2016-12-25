Catholic Herald

Archdiocese of Milwaukee, WI

A Blessed Christmas to you

From the staff of the Catholic Herald


Read More

For Santa and Mrs. Claus, it’s a ministry

Couple shares love, joy of Christ’s birth


Read More

Listen to sound of peace New Year’s Eve

Bells of Milwaukee inviting parishes to ring bells at midnight


Read More

Putting faith into action

In spite of cold, snow, procession  honors 90 years of Hispanic presence


Read More

Fond du Lac church becomes Bethlehem

Holy Family stages ‘epic production’  of Christ’s birth


Read More

ARTangels help prisoners escape  solitude through art, faith

Art guild leads women in collaborative project


Read More

Archbishop Listecki celebrates feast of Guadalupe Mass

USCCB asks dioceses to join in prayer for immigrants


Read More

Local News

For Santa and Mrs. Claus, it’s a ministry

Couple shares love, joy of Christ’s birth ...
Read More

Listen to sound of peace New Year’s Eve

Bells of Milwaukee inviting parishes to ring bells at midnight ...
Read More

Putting faith into action

In spite of cold, snow, procession  honors 90 years of Hispanic presence ...
Read More

Fond du Lac church becomes Bethlehem

Holy Family stages ‘epic production’  of Christ’s birth ...
Read More

ARTangels help prisoners escape  solitude through art, faith

Art guild leads women in collaborative project ...
Read More

Archbishop Listecki celebrates feast of Guadalupe Mass

USCCB asks dioceses to join in prayer for immigrants ...
Read More

Nation and World News

Pope denounces ‘homicidal madness’ after attacks in Berlin, Ankara

VATICAN CITY — Expressing his condolences to victims and their families, Pope Francis called for an end to terrorism following ...
Read More

Put aside ideology and work to rebuild Aleppo, say Catholic leaders

BEIRUT — Mideast Catholic leaders are urging people to put aside ideology and blame and work to rebuild the city ...
Read More

Pope names first woman to head Vatican Museums

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has chosen, for the first time, a woman to head the Vatican Museums. Barbara Jatta, ...
Read More

Justice Breyer calls death penalty arbitrary, urges review

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer delivered harsh criticism of the death penalty Dec. 12 in a dissent to ...
Read More

USCCB forms working group to monitor needs of migrants, refugees

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is establishing a working group charged with developing spiritual, pastoral and policy ...
Read More

Obama signs bipartisan religious freedom bill

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama Dec. 16 signed the Frank Wolf International Religious Freedom Act, approved by the House Dec ...
Read More

Featured Section

Pin It on Pinterest