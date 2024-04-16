Teens ages 13 and older are invited to a double-feature retreat hosted by Downtown Kenosha Catholic.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, May 2, speaker Jason Evert will answer life’s difficult questions about love, dating and relationships at the Downtown Kenosha Catholic Ministry Center Auditorium, 714 49th St., Kenosha. The two talks he will give are “Purified” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and “Gender and Theology of Your Body” from 7:45 to 8:45 p.m. There will be a short break from 7:30 to 7:45, and adoration and confession will be available from 8:45 to 9:15 p.m.

The event brings parents and teens together to discover God’s plan for love and provides an opportunity for them to continue the discussion about this topic at home, healthily and easily with resources that work.

“This is open to adults, especially for guardians who want to open the conversation to difficult discussions,” said Jesse Gomez, Director of Parishioner Outreach for St. Elizabeth and St. James Parishes. “Jason Evert is a renowned Catholic speaker known for his masterful coverage of pertinent and oftentimes difficult subjects. In today’s culture, teens and parents need a reminder of God’s incredible design of the human person.”

The evening is intended to assist teens in discovering how their body as a man or woman reveals their identity and calling to live a life of purity. Attendees will receive free resources to bring home.

Family members will leave with an understanding of the good news of chastity, a healthy sense of self-worth and the ability, if needed, to start again. “Gender and Theology of Your Body” explores the way Catholics can approach the topic of gender with charity and clarity. The talk is geared toward teens and provides an opportunity to discuss this difficult topic that is facing families today.

“We hope that families will begin or continue having conversations about God’s design for the human body and interpersonal relationships,” said Gomez.

Tickets for the event are $25 per person with a limit of 250 attendees, and they can be purchased from the DTKC website (downtownkenoshacatholic.org/news/jason-evert), or by contacting Jesse Gomez at jesse@dtkc.org or 262-657-1156, ext. 3.