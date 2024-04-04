In the championship game of the Padre Serra Boys Basketball Tournament, the St. Mary (Menomonee Falls) Warriors defeated Waukesha Catholic, 50-36, on Sunday, March 24, at Dominican High School, Whitefish Bay. One of the largest grade-school basketball tournaments in the nation, the Padre Serra is run by the Serra Club of Milwaukee, with proceeds benefitting vocations in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. In the third-place game, Lumen Christi, Mequon, defeated Burlington Catholic, 42-36. (Photos by David Bernacchi)