In the championship game of the Padre Serra Boys Basketball Tournament, the St. Mary (Menomonee Falls) Warriors defeated Waukesha Catholic, 50-36, on Sunday, March 24, at Dominican High School, Whitefish Bay. One of the largest grade-school basketball tournaments in the nation, the Padre Serra is run by the Serra Club of Milwaukee, with proceeds benefitting vocations in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. In the third-place game, Lumen Christi, Mequon, defeated Burlington Catholic, 42-36. (Photos by David Bernacchi)
The Holy Apostles (New Berlin) Chargers defeated St. Jude (Wauwatosa), 44-25, in the championship game of the Padre Serra Girls Basketball Tournament on Sunday, March 24, at Dominican High School, Whitefish Bay. In the third-place game earlier in the day, the co-op team of St. John Vianney, Brookfield/St. Mary’s Visitation, Elm Grove/St. Joseph, Wauwatosa, defeated Waukesha Catholic, 45-39.