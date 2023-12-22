Arise Family Day in Menomonee Falls in July 2023. (File photo)

JANUARY

1 – Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God

1 – New Year’s Day

1 – World Day of Peace

1 – Emmaus 90 Launch (through Easter)

5 – Arise Family Adoration

13 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Service

18-25 – Week of Prayer for Christian Unity

20 – Respect Life Mass

21 – Sunday of the Word of God

22 – Day of Prayer for the Protection of Unborn Children

23 – Natural Family Planning Summit

28-Feb. 3 – Catholic Schools Week

FEBRUARY

2-4 – Winter Weekend Retreat for Young Adults

2 – Arise MKE Gala

3-4 – Catholic Stewardship Appeal Kickoff

4 – World Day for Consecrated Life

7-14 – National Marriage Week

8 – World Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking

11 – World Day of the Sick

11 – World Marriage Day

14 – Ash Wednesday

15 – Archbishop’s Pallium Lecture

18 – Rite of Election (Cathedral)

19 – Presidents Day

22 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Greater Milwaukee)

27 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Quad Counties North)

29 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Tri Counties South)

MARCH

1 – Arise Family Adoration

1-3 – Marriage Prep Retreat

2 – Celebration of Catholic Scouting

3 – Rite of Election (Cathedral)

5 – Catholic Schools Dinner

7 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Lake Country)

9 – Men of Christ

9 – Hispanic Men’s Encuentro

15 – Wisconsin Catholic Youth Rally (Catholic School Edition)

16 – Wisconsin Catholic Youth Rally (High School and Middle School)

20 – Pray, Reconcile, Rejoice – Lenten Day of Reconciliation

24 – Palm Sunday

26 – Chrism Mass

28 – Holy Thursday

29 – Good Friday

30 – Easter Vigil

31 – Easter Sunday

APRIL

Child Abuse Prevention Month

5 – Arise Family Adoration

6 – Arise Worship Night

11-13 – Healing the Whole Person Conference

20 – Ordination to the Transitional Diaconate

21 – World Day of Prayer for Vocations

MAY

3 – Arise Family Adoration

9 – Blue Mass for those in Law Enforcement and First Responders

12 – Mother’s Day

12 – Ascension of the Lord

18 – Ordination to the Priesthood

19 – Pentecost Sunday

19 – Adult Confirmation

27 – Memorial Day

JUNE

1 – Archdiocesan Synod Ten-Year Anniversary Celebration

2 – Archdiocesan Synod Ten-Year Anniversary Mass

7 – World Day of Prayer for Priests

16 – Father’s Day

16 – Ballpark Day of Faith

17 – Saint Francis de Sales Seminary Pallium Scholarship Benefit

17-20 – Love Begins Here (Middle School 1)

19-26 – National Eucharistic Pilgrimage passes through Archdiocese of Milwaukee

22-29 – Religious Freedom Week

24-27 – Love Begins Here (Middle School 2)

JULY

4 – Independence Day

8-11 – Love Begins Here (Middle School 3)

13 – Arise Family Day

13 – Arise Worship Night

14-19 – Love Begins Here (High School)

17-21 – National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis

30 – Stewardship Workshop

AUGUST

15 – Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary

22-24 – Catechetical Conference

SEPTEMBER

1 – World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation

2 – Labor Day

6 – Arise Family Adoration

7 – Ordination to the Permanent Diaconate

8 – World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly

9 – Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities

16 – Catechetical Sunday

21 – Hispanic Catholic Conference

24 – Vatican II Awards

30 – Priesthood Sunday

30 – World Day of Migrants and Refugees

OCTOBER

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Respect Life Month

4 – Saint Francis de Sales Seminary Dinner

4 – Arise Family Adoration

5 – Jubilee Mass for Married Couples

6 – Respect Life Sunday

8 – Red Mass – St. Thomas More Society

12 – Hispanic Youth Encuentro

17 – White Mass for those who work in Healthcare

19 – Catholic Schools Walk

20 – World Mission Sunday

NOVEMBER

Black Catholic History Month

1 – All Saints’ Day

1 – Arise Family Adoration

2 – All Souls’ Day

3-9 – Vocation Awareness Week

9 – Inheritance Conference

16 – Women of Christ

17 – World Day of the Poor

24 – Solemnity of our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe

28 – Thanksgiving Day

DECEMBER

1 – First Sunday of Advent

6 – Arise Family Adoration

8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception

12 – Our Lady of Guadalupe

14 – Gema de Dios Women’s Conference

15-23 – Simbang Gabi

24 – Christmas Eve

25 – Christmas Day

31 – New Year’s Eve

Note: This is a sampling of events in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee for 2024. Dates are subject to change and events could be canceled.