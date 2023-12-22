Arise Family Day in Menomonee Falls in July 2023. (File photo)
JANUARY
1 – Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God
1 – New Year’s Day
1 – World Day of Peace
1 – Emmaus 90 Launch (through Easter)
5 – Arise Family Adoration
13 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Service
18-25 – Week of Prayer for Christian Unity
20 – Respect Life Mass
21 – Sunday of the Word of God
22 – Day of Prayer for the Protection of Unborn Children
23 – Natural Family Planning Summit
28-Feb. 3 – Catholic Schools Week
FEBRUARY
2-4 – Winter Weekend Retreat for Young Adults
2 – Arise MKE Gala
3-4 – Catholic Stewardship Appeal Kickoff
4 – World Day for Consecrated Life
7-14 – National Marriage Week
8 – World Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking
11 – World Day of the Sick
11 – World Marriage Day
14 – Ash Wednesday
15 – Archbishop’s Pallium Lecture
18 – Rite of Election (Cathedral)
19 – Presidents Day
22 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Greater Milwaukee)
27 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Quad Counties North)
29 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Tri Counties South)
MARCH
1 – Arise Family Adoration
1-3 – Marriage Prep Retreat
2 – Celebration of Catholic Scouting
3 – Rite of Election (Cathedral)
5 – Catholic Schools Dinner
7 – Catholic Charities Lenten Lunch (Lake Country)
9 – Men of Christ
9 – Hispanic Men’s Encuentro
15 – Wisconsin Catholic Youth Rally (Catholic School Edition)
16 – Wisconsin Catholic Youth Rally (High School and Middle School)
20 – Pray, Reconcile, Rejoice – Lenten Day of Reconciliation
24 – Palm Sunday
26 – Chrism Mass
28 – Holy Thursday
29 – Good Friday
30 – Easter Vigil
31 – Easter Sunday
APRIL
Child Abuse Prevention Month
5 – Arise Family Adoration
6 – Arise Worship Night
11-13 – Healing the Whole Person Conference
20 – Ordination to the Transitional Diaconate
21 – World Day of Prayer for Vocations
MAY
3 – Arise Family Adoration
9 – Blue Mass for those in Law Enforcement and First Responders
12 – Mother’s Day
12 – Ascension of the Lord
18 – Ordination to the Priesthood
19 – Pentecost Sunday
19 – Adult Confirmation
27 – Memorial Day
JUNE
1 – Archdiocesan Synod Ten-Year Anniversary Celebration
2 – Archdiocesan Synod Ten-Year Anniversary Mass
7 – World Day of Prayer for Priests
16 – Father’s Day
16 – Ballpark Day of Faith
17 – Saint Francis de Sales Seminary Pallium Scholarship Benefit
17-20 – Love Begins Here (Middle School 1)
19-26 – National Eucharistic Pilgrimage passes through Archdiocese of Milwaukee
22-29 – Religious Freedom Week
24-27 – Love Begins Here (Middle School 2)
JULY
4 – Independence Day
8-11 – Love Begins Here (Middle School 3)
13 – Arise Family Day
13 – Arise Worship Night
14-19 – Love Begins Here (High School)
17-21 – National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis
30 – Stewardship Workshop
AUGUST
15 – Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary
22-24 – Catechetical Conference
SEPTEMBER
1 – World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation
2 – Labor Day
6 – Arise Family Adoration
7 – Ordination to the Permanent Diaconate
8 – World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly
9 – Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities
16 – Catechetical Sunday
21 – Hispanic Catholic Conference
24 – Vatican II Awards
30 – Priesthood Sunday
30 – World Day of Migrants and Refugees
OCTOBER
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Respect Life Month
4 – Saint Francis de Sales Seminary Dinner
4 – Arise Family Adoration
5 – Jubilee Mass for Married Couples
6 – Respect Life Sunday
8 – Red Mass – St. Thomas More Society
12 – Hispanic Youth Encuentro
17 – White Mass for those who work in Healthcare
19 – Catholic Schools Walk
20 – World Mission Sunday
NOVEMBER
Black Catholic History Month
1 – All Saints’ Day
1 – Arise Family Adoration
2 – All Souls’ Day
3-9 – Vocation Awareness Week
9 – Inheritance Conference
16 – Women of Christ
17 – World Day of the Poor
24 – Solemnity of our Lord Jesus Christ, King of the Universe
28 – Thanksgiving Day
DECEMBER
1 – First Sunday of Advent
6 – Arise Family Adoration
8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception
12 – Our Lady of Guadalupe
14 – Gema de Dios Women’s Conference
15-23 – Simbang Gabi
24 – Christmas Eve
25 – Christmas Day
31 – New Year’s Eve
Note: This is a sampling of events in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee for 2024. Dates are subject to change and events could be canceled.