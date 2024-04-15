2010 Jan. 4: Jerome E. Listecki is installed as the 11th archbishop of Milwaukee at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. In his homily, Archbishop Listecki told the story of a man outside the Cathedral who asked if he had any extra tickets to the installation. The new archbishop said he didn’t even have a ticket, to which the man responded, “You don’t need a ticket. You have a chair.” Jan. 7: Nearly 600 braved the cold weather for a regional welcoming liturgy at St. William, Waukesha. Archbishop Listecki said he looks forward to celebrating “the presence of the Lord in this archdiocese through you. I look forward to celebrating your lives and Christ, who literally dwells in all of us.” Jan. 12: Archbishop Listecki spoke at a public hearing at the State Capitol against a bill that would, if passed, repeal the statute of limitations for all civil suits filed by childhood sexual abuse survivors. Jan. 22: On the 37th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, Archbishop Listecki is the main celebrant for a Respect Life Mass at St. John Vianney, Brookfield, and recalled some of the discussions around abortion when he was in law school in 1973. Feb. 15: Members of the Community Advisory Board and more than 5,000 people involved in ministry in the archdiocese received a letter from Archbishop Listecki that clearly laid out the reporting process for victims of sexual abuse. March 9: At the Milwaukee Press Club Newsmaker’s Luncheon, Archbishop Listecki said he hopes to be a collaborator “in addressing these problems that are of concern to the city.” March 30: At the Chrism Mass, Archbishop Listecki apologized to abuse survivors. May 15: In his first ordination as archbishop, he welcomes four new priests: Fr. Erich Weiss, Fr. Charles Wrobel, Fr. Matthew Widder and Fr. Antony Primal Tomas. On July 17, Fr. John Burns was ordained. June 11: Milwaukee Auxiliary Bishop William P. Callahan is named the new bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse. He was installed Aug. 11, succeeding Archbishop Listecki. June 24-July 1: Archbishop Listecki leads a pilgrimage to Rome to receive his pallium on June 29 from Pope Benedict XVI. July 1: Dr. Kathleen Cepelka becomes the superintendent of Catholic schools, a move Archbishop Listecki said in later years would be placed on his headstone, because he was so proud of the decision and what she brought to the archdiocese. Sept. 10: Archbishop Listecki’s radio show, “Living Our Faith,” debuts. Oct. 18: Pope Benedict XVI accepted the resignation of Auxiliary Bishop Richard J. Sklba, who turned 75 on Sept. 11 and had served the Archdiocese of Milwaukee since 1979. Nov. 16: Former Milwaukee Archbishop Timothy Dolan is elected president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops in Baltimore. Nov. 23: The archdiocese planned to appeal a ruling by the state’s court of appeals that the archdiocese’s general liability would not cover claims by some victims of clergy sex abuse. Dec. 16: Attorneys for survivors of clergy sexual abuse reject a proposed $4.6 million settlement.

2011 Jan. 4: The Archdiocese of Milwaukee files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. “We want to do as much as we can, as fairly as we can, to compensate victims/survivors with unresolved claims. … We want to carry on the essential ministries of the archdiocese so we can continue to meet the needs of our parishes, parishioners and others who rely upon the Church for assistance.” Feb. 7: The Archdiocese of Milwaukee filed 25 pages of financial statements in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Feb. 11: Archdiocese of Milwaukee CFO John Marek testifies for two hours in a public hearing at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court about the archdiocese’s financial records. Feb. 25: Representatives from all over the Archdiocese of Milwaukee meet for training on the new Roman Missal, which would go into effect the first Sunday of Advent, Nov. 27. April 7: Archbishop Listecki presides at the first Mass of Atonement, held to acknowledge the clergy abuse crisis and its impact on the lives of all the faithful. April 18: A bankruptcy judge approves a request from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee to continue to pay for counseling for survivors of clergy sexual abuse. May 1: More than 1,100 attend a Mass of Thanksgiving at the Basilica of St. Josaphat to celebrate the beatification of Pope John Paul II. May 21: Five men are ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. May 26: Then-Fr. Donald J. Hying is selected by Pope Benedict XVI to be the next auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. He was installed July 20. June 28: The Archdiocese of Milwaukee Catholic Cemetery Perpetual Care Trust filed a complaint asking the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to recognize that its money is “held exclusively for the perpetual care of cemeteries and/or mausoleums.” Aug. 12: A bankruptcy judge ruled that Archbishop Emeritus Rembert G. Weakland and retired Bishop Richard J. Sklba would be deposed in October. Oct. 1: Fr. John Hemsing becomes rector of Saint Francis de Sales Seminary. Oct. 26: The archdiocese issues a “media clarification” after news reports that its pension fund had unfunded liabilities of $41.8 million. The clarification said all employee benefits have been paid in a timely manner and pension plans will continue to pay all benefits in the immediate future. Oct. 31: The bishops of Wisconsin urged people to consider not carrying weapons into church buildings as a sign of reverence for those sacred spaces, in the wake of the state’s concealed carry law, which went into effect the next day. Nov. 21: In his weekly message to followers, Archbishop Listecki says outreach to those abused by diocesan priests is a priority in the Chapter 11 reorganization plan. Nov. 27: The new Roman Missal, with some changes in Mass prayers and responses, goes into effect. Dec. 12: The state’s Catholic bishops asked for a commitment from the Catholic community to pass immigration reform legislation.

2012 Jan. 6: Former Milwaukee Archbishop Timothy Dolan is elevated to the rank of Cardinal by Pope Benedict XVI. He would celebrate Mass at Holy Hill on April 28. Jan. 31: Archbishop Listecki sent an email to pastors, deacons and parish directors explaining the Church’s opposition to the Department of Health and Human Services’ decision requiring all health plans to provide contraception coverage and sterilization free of charge. Feb. 1: About 550 people filed claims of clergy sexual abuse against the Archdiocese of Milwaukee by a deadline set by the bankruptcy court. Feb. 10: Archbishop Listecki travels to Rome to watch his predecessor be elevated to Cardinal Timothy Dolan and for his ad limina visit, giving Pope Benedict XVI an update on happenings in the archdiocese. April 12: A bankruptcy judge rules that the depositions of Archbishop Emeritus Rembert G. Weakland and retired Bishop Richard J. Sklba would remain sealed. April 27: Attorneys for the committee of unsecured creditors in the archdiocese’s Chapter 11 organization filed a motion requesting mediation. April 28: About 1,200 people attend Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s Mass of Thanksgiving at Holy Hill. May 19: Seven men are ordained to the diocesan priesthood. July 3: Attorneys for the committee of unsecured creditors and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee tell a bankruptcy judge they have agreed to mediation. Aug. 8: The archbishop approves “Parishes and Pastoral Leadership 2020,” which maintained collaboration and clusters would be key to meeting the challenges of the Church at the end of the decade. It was estimated the archdiocese would form clusters that would turn 203 parishes into approximately 100 parishes. Aug. 10: Archbishop Listecki underwent a cardiac procedure to insert a cardiac stent in one artery. He was back on the job four days later at a Catholic Stewardship Appeal event in Pewaukee. Sept. 8: Eleven men are ordained to the permanent diaconate. Sept. 20: Bishop Robert E. Barron is the guest speaker for the annual Pallium Lecture, urging against “Beige Catholicism.” Oct. 11: At the urging of Pope Benedict XVI, the period from now until Nov. 24, 2013, is to be observed and celebrated as a Year of Faith. Oct. 23: Archbishop Listecki, on his first visit to La Sagrada Familia, missed Hurricane Sandy by one day, leaving to head back to Milwaukee the day before. Oct. 24: Pope Benedict XVI announced Milwaukee native Archbishop James Harvey was being elevated to Cardinal. The consistory would be held Nov. 24. Nov. 17: Archbishop Listecki promulgates the Hispanic Ministry Plan, which would guide efforts for the next five years. Dec. 7: A bankruptcy judge rules that plaintiffs wouldn’t have access to the funds of individual parishes.

2013 Jan. 10 (issue): The Catholic Schools Commission of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee finished an evaluation of high school and elementary buildings, and is assessing areas for improvement. Jan. 24: The Archdiocese of Milwaukee filed a motion seeking to allow it to suspend payments to attorneys and consultants for the creditors’ committee, noting it had spent more than $9 million in 25 months and was running out of money. Feb. 6: Archbishop Listecki releases his pastoral letter, “Who Do You Say That I Am?” The 8,500-word document would set the stage for the 2014 Archdiocesan Synod. Feb. 11: Pope Benedict XVI announces his resignation as pope. Feb. 14: The Archdiocese of Milwaukee forms a partnership with Notre Dame University’s Alliance for Catholic Education for an 18-month assessment of the 26 urban Catholic schools in Milwaukee. Feb. 20: Cardinal Timothy Dolan is deposed for three hours in Manhattan as part of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. March 7: Wisconsin’s Catholic bishops urged members of the state legislature to support Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed expansion of the school parental choice plan. Marh 13: Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, 76, was elected pope and took the name Francis. March 14: Archbishop Listecki said of the election of Pope Francis, “It’s like meeting a new friend. Now you can discover all sorts of things about this friend you have never known.” April 3: Archbishop Listecki announces the archdiocese will publicly release 3,000 pages of documents that contain details about clergy sexual abuse and post them to the archdiocesan website by July 1. May 18: Four men are ordained as priests in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. May 19: Archbishop Listecki announces the 2014 Synod, to be held the weekend of June 7-8, 2014. May 25: Archbishop Listecki celebrates Mass at Holy Hill, recognizing 150 years since the shrine was established. July 29: A bankruptcy judge rules cemetery funds can’t be used to settle debts in the Chapter 11 reorganization. Sept. 5: Cardinal Timothy Dolan was the guest speaker at the annual Pallium Lecture. Sept. 6: The annual Saint Francis de Sales Seminary Dinner features a welcome home for Cardinals Dolan and Harvey. Nov. 2: More than 7,000 participate in the first Soles for Catholic Education Walk, which raised more than $322,000 for Catholic schools. Nov. 11: The Archdiocese of Milwaukee reached a settlement with London Market Insurers that will be part of the plan of reorganization. Dec. 25: Midnight Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist is shown on local television, Channel 12, for the first time since 1995.

2014 Feb. 12: Attorneys for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee filed the archdiocese’s Plan of Reorganization and disclosure statement to the bankruptcy court. Among other items, the 337-page document detailed how the archdiocese would settle claims of creditors and continue the work of the Church in southeastern Wisconsin. Feb. 13 (issue): Catholic school attendance was on the rise for the second time in three years. April 27: St. John Paul II and St. John XXIII are canonized as saints. May 1 (issue): St. Florian School, West Milwaukee, would be the first home of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, which plans to open in the fall of 2015. May 17: Six men are ordained as diocesan priests. May 24: Archbishop Listecki collected 180 bikes and bike parts and tools, and $1,800 in donations for St. Vincent de Paul Society’s Southside Bicycle Co-op. June 7-8: The two-day Archdiocesan Synod was held, involving 460 delegates, 28 youth representatives, 10 observers from other religious denominations and 48 small group facilitators who discussed plans for the next 10-15 years for the Church in the archdiocese. It was the first synod since 1987. June 13: The Hispanic Ministry Office of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee held its first vocational retreat for 500 Hispanic youth at the Cousins Center June 13. June 30: Archbishop Emeritus Rembert G. Weakland said he will remain in Milwaukee after plans to return to St. Vincent Archabbey, a community of Benedictine monks in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, Sept. 1, fell through a second time because the archabbot needed to work out a situation involving another monk. July 30: The bankruptcy judge ruled July 30 that the $1.35 million the archdiocese has on hand be divided proportionally among professionals, including attorneys, who have unpaid approved fees pending. Victims’ attorneys had billed the archdiocese in excess of $6.44 million, and asked for interim payment in court last month. As of July 31, the amount of fees filed in the Chapter 11 proceedings are $15.1 million; $8.9 million of that has been paid. Aug. 26: The state’s Catholic bishops issued a statement reaffirming their support for Wisconsin’s constitutional amendment defining marriage as a union between one man and one woman, and for the voters who approved it. Sept. 6: Seven men were ordained to the permanent diaconate. Sept. 14: Archbishop Listecki signed his Archdiocesan Synodal Decree — a response to and acceptance of recommendations made by the Archdiocesan Synod in June — during Mass at the Cathedral. Nov. 5: The U.S. Court of Appeals for Seventh Circuit affirmed the decision in which it was ruled that those who had reached a settlement were not entitled to another one. Nov. 24: Pope Francis named Milwaukee Auxiliary Bishop Donald J. Hying as the fourth bishop of the Diocese of Gary, Indiana. His installation took place Jan. 6, 2015. Dec. 17: Attorneys for the archdiocese filed a motion in bankruptcy court asking for approval of settlement agreements and policy buy-back agreements, totaling $10.3 million, as part of the Chapter 11 reorganization.

2015 Jan. 6: Milwaukee native Bishop Donald J. Hying was installed as the fourth bishop of the Diocese of Gary, Indiana. Feb. 3: Implementation of the results of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s 2014 synod began when 60 people representing District 12 met to discuss Synod priorities. It was the first of 10 district gatherings held during February. March 9: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit reversed a ruling that said applying the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to the archdiocese’s transfer of $55 million from its general accounts to a trust earmarked for cemetery maintenance would violate Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki’s, as trustee for the cemetery trust, free exercise (of religion) under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and the First Amendment. March 30: The Archdiocese of Milwaukee unveiled a new logo adapted from the logo of the 2014 Archdiocesan Synod. May 14: Archbishop Listecki celebrated his 40th anniversary as a priest. May 16: Two men are ordained as diocesan priests. June 2: Archbishop Listecki named Fr. Tim Kitzke vicar general with a special emphasis on urban ministry, effective July 1. In this capacity, Fr. Kitzke is to establish priorities for the church to address in the urban community, direct formation on social justice, and identify ministerial concerns and gaps in services and support within urban neighborhoods. Aug. 1: Archbishop Listecki celebrated a Mass at St. Mary Church, Marytown, to mark the coming together of St. Mary, with St. Isidore the Farmer Parish, Mt. Calvary, and St. John Parish, Johnsburg, as a cluster called the Holyland Catholic Parishes. Aug. 13: Archbishop Listecki celebrated a “Mass for Peace” at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Milwaukee, in response to the increased violence in the city. The celebration drew 600 people. Aug. 24: More than four years and eight months after the Archdiocese of Milwaukee filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the archdiocese and the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors reached an agreement for a plan of organization. In the announced plan, 330 abuse survivors will share $21 million. Sept. 21: Milwaukee native Bishop Raphael M. Fliss, died at age 84. He was named the coadjutor bishop of Superior in 1979, and became that diocese’s ninth bishop in 1985. He served until his retirement in 2007. Oct. 17: Approximately 9,500 walkers representing 95 schools participated in the third annual Soles for Catholic Education Walk at Mount Mary University. Oct. 24: More than 400 Hispanic youth from throughout the Archdiocese of Milwaukee celebrated their faith through an Ecuentro (Encounter). Nov. 8: Nearly 200 leaders from the black Catholic community gathered to chart the future of the archdiocese. Termed the Black Catholic Summit, the event was in response to a call for a focus on cultural diversity that emerged from the 2014 Archdiocesan Synod. Nov. 9: A nearly five-year chapter in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s history concluded when the bankruptcy judge approved the reorganization plan that extricates the archdiocese from bankruptcy in which it had been immersed since Jan. 4, 2011. The plan calls for $21 million to be shared by 355 abuse survivors, while another 104 claimants were to receive $2,000 each.

2016 Jan. 14 (issue): Archbishop Listecki posted to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s website a letter of apology to survivors of clergy sexual abuse. Issuing a letter of apology was part of the archdiocese’s plan of reorganization. Feb. 11 (issue): The Archdiocesan Synod implementation team responsible for evangelization and Sunday Mass developed a document containing three guiding principles that focus upon preparation for Sunday worship. These include welcoming those who come and who don’t come to Mass, and growing in faith by attending Sunday Mass. Feb. 16: Faith in Our Future Trust approved two grants of $1 million each for the Seton Catholic Schools focused on transformational change in urban Catholic education. March 4-5: Thirteen sites in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee participated in “24 Hours for the Lord” — a Year of Mercy initiative in which Pope Francis encouraged Catholics throughout the world to receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Some sites included opportunities for Eucharistic Adoration during the March 4-5 event. May 21: Three men were ordained to the diocesan priesthood. June 4: Bernadette and Jerry Strand celebrated the third ordination in their family, when their son, Vincent, was ordained a Jesuit priest June 4. His brothers, Fr. Luke and Fr. Jacob, are priests of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. July 21 (issue): Barbara Anne Cusack, Chancellor for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, was elected chair of the board of directors of Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology. Aug. 18: In the wake of two evenings of rioting in the Sherman Park neighborhood, following the killing of an armed, 23-year-old man, Sylville Smith, by a Milwaukee police officer, approximately 450 people gathered at All Saints, Milwaukee, for a Mass for Peace. Aug. 27: All Saints Catholic Church, along with other faith-based organizations and government entities in Milwaukee, created the “All Things in Common Initiative” to expedite direct services to residents in the central city. Sept. 1: The first of three cohorts for Seton Catholic Schools began classes. Six of the nine schools in the first cohort are from Milwaukee; the combined enrollment for the nine schools is 2,200 students. Sept. 10: Five men were ordained to the permanent diaconate. Oct. 7: Archbishop Listecki entrusted the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and the other four dioceses in Wisconsin to Mary, Mother of Mercy, marking the first time the entire state has been entrusted to the Blessed Mother at one time. Present at the act of entrustment was the International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Fatima. Nov. 10-11: The Archdiocese of Milwaukee hosted the Inaugural National Catholic Prison Ministry Conference at the Cousins Center. Nov. 15: Archbishop Listecki was elected to the board of directors of Catholic Relief Services, the official international emergency relief agency of the U.S. bishops. Nov. 20: The Extraordinary Year of Mercy, designated by Pope Francis, came to a close. Archbishop Listecki closed the Holy Door at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist to mark the conclusion of the Jubilee Year.

2017 Jan. 5 (issue): In reflecting on his first seven years as archbishop, he writes in his Herald of Hope column, “I had no idea what we would experience and accomplish in the next seven years, but I had a confidence that God has us where he wants us to be and it is necessary for us to trust.” Jan. 25: Frs. Jeffrey R. Haines and James T. Schuerman are announced as the next two auxiliary bishops for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. “Both men are respected pastors, have a rich spiritual life and have generously shared their priesthood with the archdiocese,” Archbishop Listecki writes. March 17: Bishops Jeffrey R. Haines and James T. Schuerman are installed in a ceremony at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. March 17: Catholics across southeastern Wisconsin are granted a dispensation from abstaining from meat because St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday. March 19: Archbishop Listecki celebrated a Eucharistic liturgy to help the School Sisters of St. Francis celebrate 100 years of St. Joseph Chapel. March 28: During his closing comments at Catholics at the Capitol, urging Catholics to make their voices heard, Archbishop Listecki said, “Don’t fail to educate yourself and educate others.” April 1: Men of Christ draws a record crowd of about 3,000 people. May 4: In announcing the Catholic Herald’s redesign, alignment with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee Communication Office and new local focus, Archbishop Listecki writes, “I want to thank you for your support in ensuring our Catholic stories are shared within our community. And, please check out my Herald of Hope column; I need the readership!” May 24: Archbishop Listecki, Superintendent Dr. Kathleen Cepelka and Associate Superintendent Brenda White announce the formation of a six-school network in Racine to be called Siena Catholic Schools. White would be named president of the new system a couple of months later. June 1: The newly renovated Fr. Ted Schmitt Studios, home of Archbishop Listecki’s “Living Our Faith” radio show, is dedicated. June 29: The Archdiocese of Milwaukee won the Best Practices Award from Leadership Roundtable — an organization that promotes best practices and accountability in church management — for its Synod implementation practices. Oct. 21: Nearly 9,000 walkers participate in the Soles for Catholic Education Walk at Mount Mary University. Oct. 22: Archbishop Listecki leads a nine-day pilgrimage to Italy. Oct. 31: On the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, Archbishop Listecki signs a joint statement reaffirming the commitment to build bridges between Catholics and Lutherans. Nov. 2 (issue): It is announced the Amazing Parish Conference will be held in Milwaukee in October 2018. Nov. 18: Bl. Solanus Casey, O.F.M. Cap., a native of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, is beatified in Detroit.

2018 Feb. 1 (issue): In announcing the upcoming Retro Night, Archbishop Listecki says, “That period, although simplistic, has never been given its proper burial. I have decided to have a Retro Night … so we can put that period to rest. We’ll have some fun, sing some songs and remember a time past.” Feb. 8 (issue): In his Herald of Hope column, writing about the Black Catholic Pastoral Plan, Archbishop Listecki writes, “The Black Catholic Plan offers a framework for moving forward in collaboration with parishes and the archdiocesan offices in furthering the work of ministry and evangelization.” March 1 (issue): Writing about Lent in his Herald of Hope column, the archbishop says, “This may sound strange, but I like Lent. It forces me to break the routine. It demands that I evaluate my life in the light of the Gospel. It causes me to do a bit of spiritual spring cleaning.” March 1 (issue): In a special section celebrating 20 years since Cardinal James Harvey was ordained as a bishop, Archbishop Listecki writes, “This native son’s affection for Milwaukee never waned. I have often joked that if I want to know something about the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, I call (Cardinal) Harvey in Rome. I am always amazed at his knowledge, not only of past history, but of current events in the archdiocese he loves.” March 10: Archbishop Listecki is the Grand Marshal of the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Milwaukee. May 19: Four priests are ordained for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. “Your ordination will be unique in the personal gifts you bring to the people of God,” Archbishop Listecki said. August: In the wake of allegations of sexual abuse against former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, Archbishop Listecki issues two statements and says, “McCarrick’s fall from grace is a painful reminder of the horror of clergy sexual abuse of minors and the failure of Church leaders to address these crimes swiftly and justly.” He further says, “Each media report picks open a scab of a horrible wound.” Sept. 15: The archdiocese held a vigil of reparation at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in response to the latest sexual abuse scandal in the Church. “I believe that there is yet a world to come and we will be held accountable for our actions in this world.” Oct. 17-19: Archdiocese of Milwaukee hosts Amazing Parish Conference. Oct. 27: In response to a Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, Archbishop Listecki says, “I ask that we all strive to bring back the common humanity in ‘loving thy neighbor’ needed in our culture to eliminate violence as a response to religious differences.” Oct. 29: Archbishop Listecki hosts a listening session about the clergy sexual abuse scandal. Nov. 25: At a Mass kicking off a year of events celebrating the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s 175th anniversary, Archbishop Listecki announced the passing of Madison Bishop Robert Morlino. The archbishop said of his colleague, “He was a man of courage; he stood by his convictions.”

2019 Jan. 22: At the Respect Life Mass, Archbishop Listecki says, “When we begin to truncate it — when we crush life at its very beginning — it doesn’t take too long, as we have seen, to start to crush it at its end and to disregard its intrinsic value in the middle.” Feb. 13: At the Catholic Schools Dinner, the GIFTS program is announced. The program gives grants to schools to expand services and educational opportunities. Feb. 14 (issue): In response to a new law in New York that allows doctors to “euthanize” babies who survive botched abortions, Archbishop Listecki writes in his Herald of Hope column, “It’s terrible that we in 2019 find our society in this position, but ever more that we celebrate the horrific act of legalized ‘infanticide’ by popping champagne corks and lighting buildings to acknowledge the furtherance of the culture of death.” March 12: On the occasion of his 70th birthday, Archbishop Listecki outlined as his goals for the next five years: increasing support to the Urban Ministry Initiative, strengthening and growing Catholic education, and supporting faith formation and vocations. March 19: The name of the building in St. Francis that houses the Archdiocese of Milwaukee central offices is changed to Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center. April 30: At Catholic at the Capitol in Madison, Archbishop Listecki tells hundreds of gathered Catholics, “We are definitely a player in the state of Wisconsin, there is no doubt about it.” May 4: Replicating the arrival of Milwaukee’s first archbishop, John Martin Henni, Archbishop Listecki arrives to Pere Marquette Park on a boat to kick off the 175 Alive! celebration in and around the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. May 18: Six men are ordained to the priesthood. July 11 (issue): Chesterton Academy becomes the 16th Catholic high school recognized by the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Sept. 14: The Hispanic Pastoral Plan is released. In speaking of the area he grew up in on the south side of Chicago, Archbishop Listecki said, “It was Polish and Mexican, together. Side by side, there would be the Black Madonna and Our Lady of Guadalupe.” Oct. 17: Archbishop Listecki was on a list of 10 candidates for president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, the vote for which would take place in November during the USCCB general assembly. “It’s a slate of 10, and I can tell you right now, there are nine better candidates for the office than I am.” Nov. 14 (issue): Archbishop Listecki launches the Order of Catechists in the archdiocese. Nov. 17: The Black Catholic Pastoral Plan was unveiled at a Mass at All Saints Parish. Nov. 24: At the closing Mass of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s 175th anniversary celebration, Archbishop Listecki says, “It is our moment. It is our challenge. It is our blessing.”

2020 Jan. 4: Archbishop Listecki celebrates a decade leading the flock in southeastern Wisconsin. “I knew at the time of my installation that the Archdiocese of Milwaukee faced the difficult clergy sexual abuse crisis and this caused distrust in the actions of the Church. … The situation demanded a resolution in order to go forward as people of faith,” he wrote in his Herald of Hope column that week. March 13: In the wake of the emergence of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, Archbishop Listecki suspended the public celebration of Mass and other public gatherings, including fish fries and in-person educational instruction, effective March 18. He also issued a dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mas and said the situation would be reevaluated April 1. March 18: Archbishop Listecki, along with Frs. John Burns and Cliff Ermatinger, drove throughout the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and performed Eucharistic Benediction in each of the 10 counties, beginning at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. March 24: Several decisions on events scheduled during Holy Week were canceled or postponed. The Chrism Mass was postponed while public celebrations of Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Vigil were canceled in all parishes. Other than the Chrism Mass, the rest of the Holy Week liturgical events were live-streamed. April 1: Archbishop Listecki meets with priests, deacons and parish directors to update protocols during the pandemic, including extending the suspension of public Mass celebrations through May 3 and the dispensation until May 31, April 30 (issue): The archdiocese created a Coronavirus Emergency Fund to help alleviate the financial hardship caused by the outbreak. April 30: The “Catholic Comeback” plan is announced, including allowing parishes to celebrate public Masses again starting Pentecost Sunday, May 31. The dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass was extended to July 5. May 16: In a ceremony with limited attendance, four men are ordained to the priesthood. May 31: Archbishop Listecki celebrates the first public Mass at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in more than two months. June 25: The archdiocese hosts a prayer service for racial justice, in the wake of the death of George Floyd in late May. July 30: Catholic Charities celebrates 100 years serving people in need in Milwaukee. Aug. 27: Archbishop Listecki prays for the community of Kenosha in the wake of riots after the shooting of Jacob Blake. Summer: Permission is given to resume in-person instruction and many schools do. Sept. 12: Four men are ordained to the permanent diaconate. Sept. 14: The dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass ends. Sept. 14: The Chrism Mass, delayed since April, is finally held. Dec. 31 (issue): In looking back at the year, Archbishop Listecki says, “A lot of people want to shut the door on 2020. I want us to examine 2020 and take a look at what we’ve learned from it, so it will make us stronger as we go forward.”

2021 Jan. 8: Archbishop Listecki celebrates the 20th anniversary of his consecration as a bishop. Jan. 13: Bishops in the state of Wisconsin issue guidance surrounding the new COVID-19 vaccines, some of which were created from the cell lines of abortion victims. Jan. 14 (issue): In making note that Pope Francis had declared 2021 the year of St. Joseph, Archbishop Listecki writes, “Joseph embodies every aspect of a true father. He is the provider for the family, he is the defender of the family’s well-being and he is faithful to God’s direction in his life. … The model of St. Joseph assists us in understanding the importance of the family roles and the contribution that they make in the development of our character and well-being.” February: It is announced that Fr. John LoCoco would take over as the new Vocations Director for the archdiocese, replacing Fr. Luke Strand. Feb. 25 (issue): Archbishop Listecki publishes a theological reflection, “The Gift of Sunday,” along with a companion study guide. April 22: Attorney General Josh Kaul announced he would open an investigation into historical clergy abuse cases in the state of Wisconsin. May 7: The Archdiocese of Milwaukee filed a lawsuit against the state Department of Corrections over pandemic jail restrictions impacting ministry to inmates. May 15: Three men were ordained to the priesthood. May 21: On an episode of his “Living Our Faith” radio show, Archbishop Listecki discussed how Catholic schools managed the 2020-21 school year in the wake of the pandemic, citing “heroic efforts.” “This deserves a chapter in itself in the history of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.” June 1: Archbishop Listecki sends a 12-page letter to Attorney General Josh Kaul, questioning his legal authority to conduct an investigation into historical clergy abuse cases, objecting to its lack of defined goals and renouncing it as anti-Catholic targeting. July: Paused due to the pandemic, the $150 million Love One Another capital campaign is relaunched. Aug. 17: A 9-foot statue of its namesake is installed at Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center in St. Francis. It was designed and created by Archbishop Listecki’s friend Fr. Anthony Brankin. Archbishop Listecki called it a “magnificent, heavenly” addition. Sept. 11: Dcn. Manuel Maldonado-Villalobo is ordained to the permanent diaconate. Oct. 7 (issue): Marquette University High School was named a National Blue Ribbon School. Oct. 23: The Archdiocese of Milwaukee hosted an event called “Church on a Mission: The Synod Calls Us Forward” to reflect on the 2014 Archdiocesan Synod. Archbishop Listecki reinforces that it’s his “greatest achievement.” Nov. 28: Archbishop Listecki led a prayer procession to provide spiritual comfort to the community of Waukesha following the tragedy at the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Dec. 8: Fr. Luke Strand is named to replace Fr. John Hemsing as rector of Saint Francis de Sales Seminary, effective the following summer.

2022 January: The archdiocese releases a document called “Catechesis and Policy on Questions Concerning Gender Theory” to provide clear guidance regarding the use of preferred pronouns, bathrooms and locker rooms, attire, athletics and extracurricular activities, single-sex programs and gender reassignment. Jan. 27 (issue): Dr. Kathleen Cepelka announces she will step down as Catholic Schools Superintendent at the end of the school year. Feb. 3: In his annual Catholic Schools Week Mass at Catholic Memorial High School, Archbishop Listecki implores the gathered students to “be people who are grateful,” especially for their Catholic education. March 10: Archbishop Listecki honors Dr. Kathleen Cepelka for 53 years of service in Catholic education at the Catholic Schools Dinner. March 25: In the wake of the conflict in Eastern Europe, Ukraine and Russia, and all of humanity, are consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during a prayer service at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. March 31: More than 700 people attended the Pallium Lecture, returning after a few years, to hear nationally known speaker Ryan T. Anderson. May 10: In his weekly communication to the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Archbishop Listecki urged the faithful to pray for the conversion of hearts following the unprecedented leak of a draft ruling on the Dobbs v. Jackson case, indicating that Roe v. Wade could be overturned. May 21: Six men are ordained to the priesthood. June 19: The three-year National Eucharistic Revival kicks off. June 24: The United States Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in the Dobbs v. Jackson case to essentially overturn Roe v. Wade, leaving decisions on the legality of abortion up to individual states. July 14: A Jefferson County judge ruled the state Department of Corrections violated state law and the state constitution when it barred Catholic clergy from ministering in-person to the spiritual needs of inmates under a COVID-19 visitor policy. Aug. 5: Archbishop Listecki attends a candlelight vigil marking 10 years since the deadly shooting at the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek. Aug. 22: Archbishop Emeritus Rembert G. Weakland, who led the archdiocese of Milwaukee from 1977 to 2002, dies at the age of 95. His visitation and funeral Mass were held Aug. 30. Aug. 28: Fr. Luke Strand is installed as the 20th rector of Saint Francis de Sales Seminary. Sept. 10: Sixteen men are ordained to the permanent diaconate. Oct. 22: The Archdiocese of Milwaukee hosts the Eucharistic Revival Day of Planning. Oct. 26: Darrell Brooks is found guilty of all 76 charges stemming from the attack at the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Dec. 11: Fr. Timothy Kitzke is named the new Rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Dec. 31: Pope Benedict XVI dies at the age of 95, nearly 10 years after becoming the first pope to retire from papacy in nearly 600 years.