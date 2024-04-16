The Manitowoc-based Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity assumed sponsorship of Clement Manor, a Greenfield-based senior living community, through a transition from its long-time sponsor, Milwaukee-based School Sisters of St. Francis.

The two distinct Franciscan orders and the leaders of their nonprofit business entities have been discussing the sponsorship change for several months and recently reached an agreement on the details. The new commitment by the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity is effective as of April 1.

Both the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and the Diocese of Green Bay have agreed to the sponsorship transfer from one Catholic order to another, pending reception of necessary documents in Rome by the Vatican. The transition satisfies the School Sisters of St. Francis’ determination that Clement Manor continue to be a thriving faith-based operation that adheres to Catholic health care guidelines.

“As part of our responsible sponsorship, our U.S. province and the leadership team at Clement Manor together have been carefully monitoring and assessing the changing senior living industry,” said Sr. Carol Rigali, Director of Sponsorship Services for the School Sisters of St. Francis. “We have supported the Clement Manor leadership team in exploring potential partnerships, and we are very enthusiastic about the choice of working with the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, as a thriving faith-based operation that adheres to Catholic health care guidelines.”

The Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity sponsor a not-for-profit system, called FSCC Sponsored Ministries, Inc., comprised of acute and long-term health care facilities located in Wisconsin, Nebraska and Ohio. Based in Manitowoc, the order sees expansion into the Milwaukee market as an opportunity to extend its mission of serving older adults via faith-based residential communities. Its hospital in Manitowoc is affiliated with Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

“The Congregation’s charism, along with trust in God, supports our decision to take on the sponsorship of Clement Manor. Knowing that God is with us in our discernment, we respond to the needs of the Church. Clement Manor becoming a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries, Inc., will encourage more collaboration with the other senior living communities in our system. This venture will strengthen the call to provide for continued quality care for the residents. It is our honor to continue the ministry begun by the School Sisters of St. Francis,” said Sr. Natalie Binversie, Community Director of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity.

“At a time when there are so many challenges facing health care and long-term care providers, I am thrilled to be entering into this new relationship with Clement Manor. This is an opportunity for both of our organizations to enhance the necessary work we do. I am proud that our system and our sponsor, the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, are able to help extend the exceptional care for which Clement Manor is known and to continue this vital ministry on behalf of the Church,” said Scott McConnaha, President and CEO, FSCC Sponsored Ministries, Inc.

Under the agreement, Clement Manor’s mission continues as its residents’ living arrangements, its name and brand, its operations, and its leadership and staff remain as is. Further, School Sisters of St. Francis who reside at Clement Manor remain in place. The big difference is Clement Manor is now among the organizations incorporated under the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries, which include St. Paul Elder Services of Kaukauna, another senior living community. The presence of two senior living communities under the ministries umbrella in this region of Wisconsin offers opportunities for collaboration.

“In the past few years, it became increasingly clear that the challenges we face in our industry require new thinking and action,” said Dennis Ferger, CEO of Clement Manor. “That includes exploration of collaborative partnerships or affiliations that would ensure long-term prosperity of Clement Manor. Our management team and board of directors have made it a priority for several years to look for ways to remain as a strong and sustainable senior living organization.”