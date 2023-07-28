Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis, the incoming President of Siena Catholic Schools of Racine, announced that Beth Woodward has been named the new principal at St. Rita Catholic School. Woodward joined St. Rita earlier this month, and stepped in for Dr. Savaglio-Jarvis, who assumed the role of President on July 1.

“We are blessed to welcome Beth to St. Rita and to Siena Catholic Schools,” said Dr. Savaglio-Jarvis. “Her experience leading at a Catholic school and for a fellow Catholic system will certainly bring a level of familiarity to Beth and the St. Rita community alike. I look forward to working with Beth and for her to immerse herself in a school that is so important to me.”

Woodward has most recently served as Dean of Operations at Prince of Peace School in Milwaukee, part of the Seton Catholic Schools network. She spent 20 years with Glen Hills Middle School in Glendale as an educator, coach and instructor, with five of those years concurrently teaching orchestra at Bayside Middle School. An accomplished cellist and musician, Woodward has spent a number of years overseas teaching both English and music in Spain. She was a member of the La Crosse Symphony, has substituted with the Racine, Kenosha and Sheboygan symphonies, and has been a member of the Festival City Symphony and Manitowoc Symphony since 2005.

Woodward earned her bachelor of science in music education and German from UW-La Crosse, her master of music in music performance from UW-Milwaukee, and her master of science in educational administration from Concordia University.

“I could not be more thrilled to continue my work as a leader at St. Rita Catholic School,” said Woodward. “Having met with a handful of parents and staff, it is clear that the St. Rita community is one united in faith and academic excellence, truly illustrating what it is to effectively educate the whole child. I am excited to get to know the students, faculty, staff and families, as well as Siena Catholic Schools of Racine.”