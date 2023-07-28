Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha, was one of nine schools to be awarded Exemplary Recognition by the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s Schools Office. (Submitted photo)

Nine schools in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee have been named recipients of Exemplary Recognition awards for the period of 2023-28.

The schools are recognized for excelling in the 13 areas identified in the rigorous evaluation process.

The Exemplary Recognition Program is based on the National Standards and Benchmarks for Effective Catholic Elementary and Secondary Schools, and honors schools that have demonstrated innovation and outstanding results in the areas of Academic Excellence, Educating the Whole Student, Mission and Catholic Identity, and Technology Integration.

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee has a commitment to excellence and continued school improvement that ensures the best learning possible for Catholic elementary and high school students. The Exemplary Recognition Program honors schools that have demonstrated innovation and outstanding results.

Receiving recognition in the category of Educating the Whole Student were St. Lawrence Seminary High School, Mount Calvary; John Paul II Academy, Racine; and Notre Dame School of Milwaukee.

In Academic Excellence, Catholic Memorial High School, Waukesha, was recognized.

Five schools were recognized in the category of Mission and Catholic Identity: Dominican High School, Whitefish Bay; St. Eugene School, Fox Point; St. John Vianney School, Brookfield; St. Joseph Parish School, Grafton; and St. Leonard School, Muskego.