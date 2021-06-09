Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Catholic Community Foundation, Inc. to be used to support the lay formation. The funds will support the opening retreat for the Cor Unum Master of Arts program in the Fall of 2021.

Cor Unum (One Heart) is a cohort style MA program with an emphasis in systematic theology that identifies and develops lay leaders with the courage to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ and God’s reconciling love in word and action. The program has two primary goals: 1. To develop within the student a profound encounter with Jesus Christ through the study of Scripture and Tradition leading to a greater passion for the renewal of the Church and world, and 2. To engage in the conversation of culture by hearing and responding to God’s call to evangelize and heal a fractured world through the Gospel’s message of reconciliation, justice, and mercy.

The cohort model brings together people of different backgrounds, experiences, and interests. The opening year retreat is essential to open dialogue in an atmosphere of trust and builds relationships so that students can discuss and relate theological studies to their lived experiences and ministries.