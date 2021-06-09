The Sisters of the Divine Savior will recognize 23 graduating seniors at Divine Savior Holy Angels (DSHA) High School with the Salvatorian Sisters Service Award. The women’s religious community, also known as Salvatorians, sponsors the all-girls high school in Milwaukee, where service-learning is a key component of the college preparatory curriculum.

Salvatorian Sisters Service Award recipients from the Class of 2021 are: Caroline DebBaruah, Mia Jensen and Kate Spielbauer, Brookfield; Madeleine Kellner, Cedarburg; Molly Kalmer, Elm Grove; Madison Araujo and Caroline Dondlinger, Menomonee Falls; Madeline Cesarz, Mequon; Honor Callanan, Laetitia Faye, Viviana Sanchez and Jayla Taylor, Milwaukee; Shelby Burge, New Berlin; Faith Fineour, Oak Creek; Caroline Packee, Oconomowoc; Kathryn Lagore, Pewaukee; Riley Connelly, Waukesha; Emily Capper, Wauwatosa; Angelle Manthey, West Allis; Olivia Beaudoin and Kaitlyn Estrada, West Bend; and Samantha Brienza and Emily Martin, Whitefish Bay.

Students are eligible for the Salvatorian Sisters Service Award in their senior year if they exceed community service hours required for graduation. Each eligible student is invited to self-nominate by submitting a written reflection on how serving people in need impacts her life. Each nominee is also required to submit a recommendation from her community service mentors.

Sisters of the Divine Savior established the annual service award in 1988 to commemorate the centennial of their founding in Tivoli, Italy, in 1888.