Nativity Jesuit Academy is has announced director of operations Jon Nowak will step into a new role as school principal.

Nowak brings a wealth of experience in education and academic leadership into this role.

“Over the past several years, Nativity has grown from an all-boy middle school to a full K4-8 academy,” said Andrea Scrobel, vice chair of Nativity’s board of directors and senior manager of projects for JLL. “Now it is exciting to see leadership growth from within as Nowak will join recent principal and incoming president Vanessa Solis in leading this next chapter for the school. It is a testament to the high caliber, mission-driven leaders who serve at Nativity.”