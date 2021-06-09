DSHA’s Maddie Kellner will play college field hockey at the University of California-Davis. (Submitted photo)
The following lists were provided by Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee of athletes who will continue their athletic careers at a college or university.
Catholic Central, Burlington
Grace Antlfinger, volleyball, Madison Edgewood
Morgan Dietzel, swimming, Southern Illinois
Samantha Seib, volleyball, Hope College
Catholic Memorial, Waukesha
Aaron Armour, volleyball, University of Mount Union
Lauren Carson, tennis, Providence
Jake Chapman, volleyball, Edgewood College (Madison)
Aly Cunningham, rugby, Sacred Heart University (Connecticut)
Elle Erato, cross country and track, Lewis University (Illinois)
Kurt Giricz III, baseball, MSOE
AJ Goedheer, volleyball, Quincy University
Anthony Gross, baseball, Washington University-St. Louis
Emma Kowalczyk, volleyball, Luther College
Jack McCaffery, tennis, Carroll University (Waukesha)
Alyssa Nimz, basketball, Northern Michigan
Alex Oechsner, football, North Dakota State
Emme Ohnmacht, rugby, Brown University
Kaitlyn Riley, volleyball, Baylor University
Jim Schwaab, football, United States Air Force Academy
Kellan Short, baseball, Madison College
Abby Smith, softball, Winona State
Nahli Smith, basketball, Bryant and Stratton College
Zachary Solomon, volleyball, Purdue University-Fort Wayne
Gretchen Warner, volleyball, Crown College
DSHA, Milwaukee
Layne Diffley, field hockey, Belmont Abbey
Maggie Dineen, rugby, Queens University of Charlotte
Rylie Gregg, volleyball, St. Norbert College
Emilie Harwood, soccer, St. Norbert College
Gracie Hecht, field hockey, Columbia University
Abby Horning, skiing, University of Connecticut
Jasmine House, softball, University of Houston
Rachael Janes, soccer, UW-La Crosse
Maddie Kellner, field hockey, University of California-Davis
Marina Kim, swimming, Loyola University of Chicago
Dominican, Whitefish Bay
Lee Barnes Jr., football, UW-Whitewater
Eferin Burns, football, UW-River Falls
Ronald Kirk Jr., basketball, Minnesota-Crookston
Kate Poellmann, volleyball, Aurora University
Jeremy Timmons, football, Ripon College
Marquette University High School, Milwaukee
Maddox Ambrosini, football, UW-Oshkosh
Blase Catanese, volleyball, Lindenwood University
Patrick Daniels, baseball, St. Norbert College
Martin Herbst Synowicz, football, UW-Oshkosh
Charlie Holton, soccer, St. Thomas
Liam Hughes, wrestling, UW-Madison
Joe Jarecki, baseball, Frontier Community College (Illinois)
Riley Johnson, football, UW-River Falls
Ben Kujawa, football, Drake
Max McQuide, track and field, Boston College
Luke Meinholz, basketball, Ripon College
Owen Miller, swimming, UW-Stevens Point
Xavier Oliviero, soccer, Wartburg
Langston Robinson, football, St. Thomas
Jaime Sepulveda, football, University of St. Francis (Illinois)
Pius XI, Milwaukee
Jordyn Clark, softball, Lakeland University
Eli DiCarlo, baseball, Ripon College
Sarah Edelen, cross country, St. Louis University
Kellen Gonzales, volleyball, Concordia University-Wisconsin
Andrew Larson, tennis, Lawrence University
Jackson Lustig, swimming, McKendree University
Jaida Smith, basketball, William Penn University
Tre Valeriano, basketball, Pensacola State College
Rory Wood, soccer, Carroll University
Gabe Zielinski, baseball, Ripon College
St. Joseph Academy, Kenosha
Robert Jenewein, soccer, Wisconsin Lutheran College
Maximillian McCarville, football, Elmhurst University
Francis McGuire, baseball, UW-La Crosse
Ben Pable, track and field, Dartmouth College
Cole Patrick, football, UW-Oshkosh
Victoria Schuler, volleyball, Millikin Uiversity
John Skurski, football, UW-Stevens Point
St. Lawrence Seminary, Mount Calvary
Grant Bargender, soccer, Northland College
Maximus Gamino, soccer, University St. Francis (Illinois)
Grek Guzman, soccer, Calumet College St. Josephs (Indiana)
Adan Hager, baseball, Lakeland University
Isidro Vargas, soccer, Illinois Wesleyan
Saint Mary’s Springs, Fond du Lac
Braydon King, baseball, St. Norbert
Will Krupp, baseball, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Michael McGuire, tennis, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
David Mueller, baseball, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Noah Pickart, hockey, Junior Hockey and then college TBD
Teddy Schumacher, golf, St. Norbert
Brady Welsch, hockey, Junior Hockey and then college TBD
St. Thomas More, Milwaukee
Christina Alicea, softball, Carroll University
Brett Boelkow, football, St. Norbert
Madeline Monaco, volleyball, University of Minnesota-Morris
Tony Paniagua, football, North Park University (Chicago)
Lukas Schwenke, soccer, MSOE
John Winiarski, football, St. Norbert
Elizabeth Wolf-Nowakowski, tennis, Alverno