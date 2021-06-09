DSHA’s Maddie Kellner will play college field hockey at the University of California-Davis. (Submitted photo)

The following lists were provided by Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee of athletes who will continue their athletic careers at a college or university.

Catholic Central, Burlington

Grace Antlfinger, volleyball, Madison Edgewood

Morgan Dietzel, swimming, Southern Illinois

Samantha Seib, volleyball, Hope College

Catholic Memorial, Waukesha

Aaron Armour, volleyball, University of Mount Union

Lauren Carson, tennis, Providence

Jake Chapman, volleyball, Edgewood College (Madison)

Aly Cunningham, rugby, Sacred Heart University (Connecticut)

Elle Erato, cross country and track, Lewis University (Illinois)

Kurt Giricz III, baseball, MSOE

AJ Goedheer, volleyball, Quincy University

Anthony Gross, baseball, Washington University-St. Louis

Emma Kowalczyk, volleyball, Luther College

Jack McCaffery, tennis, Carroll University (Waukesha)

Alyssa Nimz, basketball, Northern Michigan

Alex Oechsner, football, North Dakota State

Emme Ohnmacht, rugby, Brown University

Kaitlyn Riley, volleyball, Baylor University

Jim Schwaab, football, United States Air Force Academy

Kellan Short, baseball, Madison College

Abby Smith, softball, Winona State

Nahli Smith, basketball, Bryant and Stratton College

Zachary Solomon, volleyball, Purdue University-Fort Wayne

Gretchen Warner, volleyball, Crown College

DSHA, Milwaukee

Layne Diffley, field hockey, Belmont Abbey

Maggie Dineen, rugby, Queens University of Charlotte

Rylie Gregg, volleyball, St. Norbert College

Emilie Harwood, soccer, St. Norbert College

Gracie Hecht, field hockey, Columbia University

Abby Horning, skiing, University of Connecticut

Jasmine House, softball, University of Houston

Rachael Janes, soccer, UW-La Crosse

Maddie Kellner, field hockey, University of California-Davis

Marina Kim, swimming, Loyola University of Chicago

Dominican, Whitefish Bay

Lee Barnes Jr., football, UW-Whitewater

Eferin Burns, football, UW-River Falls

Ronald Kirk Jr., basketball, Minnesota-Crookston

Kate Poellmann, volleyball, Aurora University

Jeremy Timmons, football, Ripon College

Marquette University High School, Milwaukee

Maddox Ambrosini, football, UW-Oshkosh

Blase Catanese, volleyball, Lindenwood University

Patrick Daniels, baseball, St. Norbert College

Martin Herbst Synowicz, football, UW-Oshkosh

Charlie Holton, soccer, St. Thomas

Liam Hughes, wrestling, UW-Madison

Joe Jarecki, baseball, Frontier Community College (Illinois)

Riley Johnson, football, UW-River Falls

Ben Kujawa, football, Drake

Max McQuide, track and field, Boston College

Luke Meinholz, basketball, Ripon College

Owen Miller, swimming, UW-Stevens Point

Xavier Oliviero, soccer, Wartburg

Langston Robinson, football, St. Thomas

Jaime Sepulveda, football, University of St. Francis (Illinois)

Pius XI, Milwaukee

Jordyn Clark, softball, Lakeland University

Eli DiCarlo, baseball, Ripon College

Sarah Edelen, cross country, St. Louis University

Kellen Gonzales, volleyball, Concordia University-Wisconsin

Andrew Larson, tennis, Lawrence University

Jackson Lustig, swimming, McKendree University

Jaida Smith, basketball, William Penn University

Tre Valeriano, basketball, Pensacola State College

Rory Wood, soccer, Carroll University

Gabe Zielinski, baseball, Ripon College

St. Joseph Academy, Kenosha

Robert Jenewein, soccer, Wisconsin Lutheran College

Maximillian McCarville, football, Elmhurst University

Francis McGuire, baseball, UW-La Crosse

Ben Pable, track and field, Dartmouth College

Cole Patrick, football, UW-Oshkosh

Victoria Schuler, volleyball, Millikin Uiversity

John Skurski, football, UW-Stevens Point

St. Lawrence Seminary, Mount Calvary

Grant Bargender, soccer, Northland College

Maximus Gamino, soccer, University St. Francis (Illinois)

Grek Guzman, soccer, Calumet College St. Josephs (Indiana)

Adan Hager, baseball, Lakeland University

Isidro Vargas, soccer, Illinois Wesleyan

Saint Mary’s Springs, Fond du Lac

Braydon King, baseball, St. Norbert

Will Krupp, baseball, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Michael McGuire, tennis, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

David Mueller, baseball, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Noah Pickart, hockey, Junior Hockey and then college TBD

Teddy Schumacher, golf, St. Norbert

Brady Welsch, hockey, Junior Hockey and then college TBD

St. Thomas More, Milwaukee

Christina Alicea, softball, Carroll University

Brett Boelkow, football, St. Norbert

Madeline Monaco, volleyball, University of Minnesota-Morris

Tony Paniagua, football, North Park University (Chicago)

Lukas Schwenke, soccer, MSOE

John Winiarski, football, St. Norbert

Elizabeth Wolf-Nowakowski, tennis, Alverno