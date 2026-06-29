The iconic entrance arch welcomes students and visitors to St. Norbert College in De Pere, one of Wisconsin’s eight Catholic institutions of higher learning. (Submitted photo)

Catholic higher education in the United States stands at an important crossroads. Demographic shifts, rising costs, increasing competition for students and growing skepticism about the value of a college degree have created significant challenges for institutions across the country. Some Catholic colleges have merged, while others have been forced to close.

Yet, I remain optimistic about the future of Catholic higher education because I have witnessed firsthand what is possible when an institution remains firmly rooted in its mission while adapting thoughtfully to a changing world.

At St. Norbert College, we have spent the past three years strengthening both our Catholic identity and our long-term sustainability. We do not see these as competing priorities. Rather, they are deeply interconnected. A strong mission provides direction and purpose, while responsible stewardship ensures that mission can endure for generations to come.

Founded by Abbot Bernard Pennings in 1898, St. Norbert College is the world’s only Norbertine college. Located in De Pere, Wisconsin, and home to the National Shrine of St. Joseph, our campus is a place where faith is not simply studied but lived. Our Catholic identity shapes how we teach, how we learn, how we serve and how we build community.

The Norbertine tradition offers a particularly timely witness in today’s world. At its heart is the concept of communio — the belief that we are called into relationships of mutual care, responsibility and belonging. Communio reminds us that education is not merely an individual pursuit but a shared journey toward truth, wisdom and service inspired by the Augustinian ideal of “one heart, one mind, on the way to God.”

This vision guides every aspect of our work. We have strengthened our partnership with the Norbertine community and the Diocese of Green Bay, expanded mission-centered formation opportunities for faculty and staff, and created governance structures that ensure Catholic and Norbertine values remain central to institutional decision-making.

Our commitment to serving the Church has also grown. Through our Diaconate Formation Program, St. Norbert College will provide the intellectual formation for permanent deacons in the Diocese of Green Bay, helping to prepare faithful servant leaders for ministry throughout the region.

At the same time, we remain deeply committed to the Catholic liberal arts tradition. The role of higher education is not simply to prepare students for their first job. It is to prepare them for a purpose-filled life. A liberal arts education helps students develop the intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, ethical judgment and communication skills that remain essential regardless of how careers and industries evolve. It challenges students to wrestle with important questions about truth, justice, faith and human dignity while equipping them to navigate an increasingly complex world.

St. Norbert College provides a strong liberal education for all students while also responding to changing workforce needs. For example, we have expanded academic offerings in areas such as data science, applied artificial intelligence, cybersecurity management, business analytics, finance, marketing, exercise science and supply chain management. These programs respond to emerging opportunities while remaining grounded in the broad educational foundation that has long distinguished Catholic higher education.

We are also participating in the College of the Future initiative, a national effort exploring how residential colleges can adapt to changing student expectations while preserving their distinctive missions. This work is helping us imagine new ways to deliver a transformational educational experience while maintaining the personal attention, strong community and character formation that define St. Norbert College.

Perhaps most encouraging is that these efforts are producing positive results. Through courageous leadership, careful stewardship and the generosity of alumni and friends, we are building greater institutional strength. We anticipate a third consecutive year of positive operating results, have minimal debt, and continue to see growth in our endowment and investment assets.

Financial stability is not our goal; it is our responsibility.

The story of St. Norbert College is ultimately not about quantitative metrics or trends. It is about people. It is about helping students discover their God-given gifts, discern their vocation, and develop the knowledge, character and compassion needed to serve others.

Our experience has reinforced a lesson that I believe is relevant for Catholic higher education everywhere: Institutions thrive when they remain faithful to who they are. More than a century after our founding, St. Norbert College continues to be guided by the conviction that education rooted in Christ, nourished by community and animated by service has the power to transform lives. Our mission remains as relevant today as ever, and it gives me great confidence in the future of Catholic higher education.