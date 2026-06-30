Milwaukee Brewers players William Contreras, Jackson Chourio and several others joined community leaders and volunteers at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish to support the “United for Venezuela” relief drive, collecting food and bottled water for families affected by the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela.

The event brought together parishioners, local residents and members of the Venezuelan community, with many volunteers working side by side to gather essential supplies for those in need.

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee is encouraging the faithful to continue praying for all those impacted by the disaster and to support relief efforts through Catholic Relief Services, ensuring aid reaches those most in need as quickly as possible.

Those wishing to contribute can make a donation through Catholic Relief Services’ Venezuela Earthquake Relief campaign.