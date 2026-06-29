Alverno College, Milwaukee, was ranked No. 5 nationally in Newsweek’s inaugural “America’s Best Colleges for Women” rankings for 2026, the highest-ranked Wisconsin institution on the list. (Submitted photo)

Alverno College has been recognized as one of the nation’s top colleges for women, earning the No. 5 spot in Newsweek’s inaugural “America’s Best Colleges for Women” rankings.

The Milwaukee-based Catholic college was the only Wisconsin institution ranked among the publication’s top 20 schools. The ranking, developed by Newsweek in partnership with Gender Fair, evaluates how colleges support women through leadership opportunities, workplace policies, campus safety and educational outcomes.

Alverno President Christy L. Brown, JD, said the recognition reflects the college’s longstanding mission of educating women for leadership and service.

“This recognition affirms Alverno College’s commitment to educating women as leaders and innovators,” Brown said. “Through our distinctive abilities-based approach, students graduate ready to excel professionally and contribute meaningfully.”

Founded in 1887 by the School Sisters of St. Francis, Alverno is a Catholic liberal arts college for women that serves undergraduate students while also offering graduate, certificate and degree-completion programs open to all genders. The college is known for its abilities-based educational model, which emphasizes hands-on learning and practical skill development.

Newsweek’s rankings were based on federal higher education data and additional research examining colleges’ support for women in areas such as leadership, equity, safety and opportunity.

Jennifer H. Cunningham, editor-in-chief of Newsweek, said the rankings were designed to help prospective students identify colleges where women can thrive academically and professionally.

The recognition is the latest in a series of national honors for Alverno, which has also received repeated recognition from U.S. News & World Report for undergraduate teaching and innovation.