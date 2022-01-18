Catholic Schools Week will run Jan. 30-Feb. 5 this year. Here is a listing of open houses at some Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Notre Dame School of Milwaukee

Saturday, Jan. 22: 10 a.m. to noon

Fifth-grade girls: 1420 W. Scott St.

Fifth-grade boys: 1425 S. 26th St.

Saturday, Jan. 29: 10 a.m. to noon

K3-K4: 1425 S. 26th St.

St. Leonard Catholic School

W173 S7777 Westwood Drive, Muskego

Sunday, Jan. 23: 10:30 a.m. to noon

St. John the Evangelist

8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield

Saturday, Jan. 29: 1 to 4:15 p.m.

St. Matthew School

9329 S. Chicago Road, Oak Creek

Saturday, Jan. 29: 2:30 p.m.

Shepherd of the Hills Catholic School

W1562 County Road B, Eden

Saturday, Jan. 29: 5 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30: 9:15 a.m.

St. Jerome Parish School

1001 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc

Saturday, Jan. 29: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (with chili cook-off)

St. Mary Parish School

9553 W. Edgerton Ave., Hales Corners

Sunday, Jan. 30: 8 a.m. to noon

St. Gabriel Catholic Parish School

1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus

Sunday, Jan. 30: 8:30 a.m. to noon (with pancake breakfast)

Burlington Catholic School

St. Charles Campus: 449 Conkey St., Burlington

St. Mary Campus: 225 W. State St., Burlington

Sunday, Jan. 30: 9 a.m. to noon

St. Frances Cabrini

529 Hawthorn Drive, West Bend

Sunday, Jan. 30: 9 a.m. to noon

St. Joseph Catholic School

1525 Erie St., Racine

Sunday, Jan. 30: 9:15 to 11:15 a.m.

Lumen Christi Catholic School

11300 St. James Lane, Mequon

Sunday, Jan. 30: 10 a.m. to noon

St. John the Baptist School

116 N. Pleasant St., Plymouth

Sunday, Jan. 30: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Holy Angels School

230 N. Eighth Ave., West Bend

Sunday, Jan. 30: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Roundup: Sunday, Jan. 30, 10:45 a.m.

All Saints Catholic School

4400 22nd Ave., Kenosha

Sunday, Jan. 30: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

John Paul II Academy

2023 Northwestern Ave., Racine

Sunday, Jan. 30: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Francis Borgia Catholic School

1425 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg

Sunday, Jan. 30: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Holy Family Parish School

4849 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay

Sunday, Jan. 30: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. John Vianney School

17500 W. Gebhardt Road, Brookfield

Sunday, Jan. 30: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Holy Trinity Catholic School

305 Main St., Kewaskum

Sunday, Jan. 30: noon to 1 p.m.

St. Joseph Catholic Academy

2401 69th St., Kenosha

Sunday, Jan. 30: 1 to 4 p.m.

St. John XXIII Catholic School

1802 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington

Sunday, Jan. 30: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

St. Rita Catholic School

4433 Douglas Ave., Racine

Tuesday, Feb. 1: 5 to 7 p.m.

Saint Mary’s Springs Academy

255 County Road K, Fond du Lac

Tuesday, Feb. 1: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Grace Academy

1435 Grove Ave., Racine

Wednesday, Feb. 2: 5 to 7 p.m.

Christ Child Academy

2722 Henry St., Sheboygan

Wednesday, Feb. 2: 6 p.m.

St. Lucy Catholic School

3035 Drexel Ave., Racine

Thursday, Feb. 3: 5 to 7 p.m.

St. Catherine’s High School

1200 Park Ave., Racine

Tuesday, Feb. 8: 4 to 7 p.m.

Tours and visits by appointment

Nativity Jesuit Academy

1515 S. 29th St., Milwaukee

Thursday, Feb. 10: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

St. Matthias Parish School

9300 Beloit Road, Milwaukee

No open house, but private tours can be arranged by calling 414-321-0894