Catholic Schools Week will run Jan. 30-Feb. 5 this year. Here is a listing of open houses at some Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Notre Dame School of Milwaukee
Saturday, Jan. 22: 10 a.m. to noon
Fifth-grade girls: 1420 W. Scott St.
Fifth-grade boys: 1425 S. 26th St.
Saturday, Jan. 29: 10 a.m. to noon
K3-K4: 1425 S. 26th St.
St. Leonard Catholic School
W173 S7777 Westwood Drive, Muskego
Sunday, Jan. 23: 10:30 a.m. to noon
St. John the Evangelist
8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield
Saturday, Jan. 29: 1 to 4:15 p.m.
St. Matthew School
9329 S. Chicago Road, Oak Creek
Saturday, Jan. 29: 2:30 p.m.
Shepherd of the Hills Catholic School
W1562 County Road B, Eden
Saturday, Jan. 29: 5 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 30: 9:15 a.m.
St. Jerome Parish School
1001 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc
Saturday, Jan. 29: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (with chili cook-off)
St. Mary Parish School
9553 W. Edgerton Ave., Hales Corners
Sunday, Jan. 30: 8 a.m. to noon
St. Gabriel Catholic Parish School
1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus
Sunday, Jan. 30: 8:30 a.m. to noon (with pancake breakfast)
Burlington Catholic School
St. Charles Campus: 449 Conkey St., Burlington
St. Mary Campus: 225 W. State St., Burlington
Sunday, Jan. 30: 9 a.m. to noon
St. Frances Cabrini
529 Hawthorn Drive, West Bend
Sunday, Jan. 30: 9 a.m. to noon
St. Joseph Catholic School
1525 Erie St., Racine
Sunday, Jan. 30: 9:15 to 11:15 a.m.
Lumen Christi Catholic School
11300 St. James Lane, Mequon
Sunday, Jan. 30: 10 a.m. to noon
St. John the Baptist School
116 N. Pleasant St., Plymouth
Sunday, Jan. 30: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Holy Angels School
230 N. Eighth Ave., West Bend
Sunday, Jan. 30: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Kindergarten Roundup: Sunday, Jan. 30, 10:45 a.m.
All Saints Catholic School
4400 22nd Ave., Kenosha
Sunday, Jan. 30: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
John Paul II Academy
2023 Northwestern Ave., Racine
Sunday, Jan. 30: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
St. Francis Borgia Catholic School
1425 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg
Sunday, Jan. 30: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Holy Family Parish School
4849 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay
Sunday, Jan. 30: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. John Vianney School
17500 W. Gebhardt Road, Brookfield
Sunday, Jan. 30: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic School
305 Main St., Kewaskum
Sunday, Jan. 30: noon to 1 p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Academy
2401 69th St., Kenosha
Sunday, Jan. 30: 1 to 4 p.m.
St. John XXIII Catholic School
1802 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington
Sunday, Jan. 30: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
St. Rita Catholic School
4433 Douglas Ave., Racine
Tuesday, Feb. 1: 5 to 7 p.m.
Saint Mary’s Springs Academy
255 County Road K, Fond du Lac
Tuesday, Feb. 1: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Grace Academy
1435 Grove Ave., Racine
Wednesday, Feb. 2: 5 to 7 p.m.
Christ Child Academy
2722 Henry St., Sheboygan
Wednesday, Feb. 2: 6 p.m.
St. Lucy Catholic School
3035 Drexel Ave., Racine
Thursday, Feb. 3: 5 to 7 p.m.
St. Catherine’s High School
1200 Park Ave., Racine
Tuesday, Feb. 8: 4 to 7 p.m.
Tours and visits by appointment
Nativity Jesuit Academy
1515 S. 29th St., Milwaukee
Thursday, Feb. 10: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
St. Matthias Parish School
9300 Beloit Road, Milwaukee
No open house, but private tours can be arranged by calling 414-321-0894