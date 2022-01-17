Catholic Memorial High School (CMH) received a $750,000 donation from the Fotsch Family to establish the Fr. John G. Yockey endowment. The endowment will provide three fully paid scholarships each year to Catholic Memorial students to honor a dear friend and faith-filled man, Fr. John G. Yockey. The scholarships will be awarded to students demonstrating financial need and recognized for exemplifying faith, service and the kindhearted spirit of Fr. Yockey.

Fr. Yockey was well-known and beloved throughout the community, having served in many parishes, most recently St. Jerome in Oconomowoc and St. Anthony on the Lake in Pewaukee. Fr. Yockey served Catholic Memorial High School as a long-time board member and faith leader. He is described as very welcoming to everyone he encountered, with his uniquely thoughtful and cheerful manor. His homilies will be remembered as uplifting and inspiring.

The Fotsch Family established the scholarship in honor of their dear friend to help the spirit of Fr. Yockey live on by giving the life-changing gift of a Catholic Memorial education.

“Establishing this endowment was our way to let the legacy of Fr. Yockey live on in a school that is close to our hearts. Fr. Yockey was like the brother I never had, and our family wanted his spirit of service and dedication to faith and kindness continue for generations to come,” Nana Fotsch said.

The Fr. John G. Yockey scholarship will be awarded to students starting in the fall of 2023 and will be awarded by Catholic Memorial.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of the Fotsch family,” CMH President Donna Bembenek said. “Their support and confidence in our Catholic Memorial students to live out the legacy of their dear friend speaks volumes. This gift will allow for a life-changing opportunity to families who want a Catholic Memorial education for their students to learn in a community that stresses the values of faith, trust, inclusiveness, professionalism, excellence, respect, memorial and charity in all things.”