I’ve had financial success in my life. I have enjoyed a good career. I have a nice home; I own a fancy car. My kids are all grown and on their own. Is that all there is in life? I feel like I am missing out.

I recently attended a funeral where some of the family members gave a eulogy about their mother/grandmother and they talked about FOMO, the woman’s fear of missing out. She loved to be a part of everything and didn’t want to miss out on anything. For this woman, her fear worked to her benefit; because of her fear, she became super involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren, and she made sure everyone else felt included.

The successes you have had in life are all good, but there is more to life than money and possessions. The challenge we face when we are chasing success in life is knowing when you have achieved it. For many people, trying to achieve success has no end point; they are constantly trying to earn more money, buy more possessions, win more championships and climb higher on the corporate ladder. The question is: When do you have enough? When and how do you finish the rat race of life?

There were a group of dogs that were highly trained for dog racing. They were trained to chase the rabbit on the dog track. One day in the middle of the race, the mechanical rabbit broke and stopped. The dogs were so confused and didn’t know what to do. This is what it sounds your life is like right now. You have been chasing the rabbit of success for so long and now you are confused, asking if that is all there is in life.

Well, the simple answer is no, there is a lot more to life. As people of faith, we are called to create a meaningful life, a life filled with purpose and belonging. A life filled with building a relationship with God and relationships with others. Our life should have a higher purpose and meaning, with our ultimate goal of making it to eternal life. As disciples of Jesus Christ, we are called to follow God’s will for our life. God’s will might mean raising a family, earning an income, doing what God is asking of us by putting others before ourselves. Following God’s will can bring us fulfillment, contentment, joy. If you truly want to find joy in your life, follow the formula and prioritize your life: J – Jesus first, O – others next, Y – yourself last. JOY is found when you put Jesus and others before yourself. Don’t get stuck chasing the rabbit; there is so much more to life.