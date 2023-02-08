The national director for the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network — the Apostleship of Prayer — will be in Lake Geneva for a three-day Lenten mission in March.

Fr. Joseph Laramie, S. J., is also a National Eucharistic Preacher for the three-year Eucharistic Revival, and he will be the guest speaker for the event at St. Francis de Sales Parish in Lake Geneva. The theme of the March 18-20 mission is “The Eucharistic Revival and the Sacred Heart of Jesus.”

“We couldn’t be better blessed with any more relevant and wonderful of a spiritual speaker to guide us through the Lent season and prepare us for the excitement of the Eucharistic Revival celebrations to come,” said Kathleen Dobble, one of the event’s organizers. “Fr. Joe’s topic reflects the spirit and heart of the Eucharistic Revival.”

The mission includes Mass, Stations of the Cross, soup supper, mission talks, book signings, music, refreshments, adoration and reconciliation with three priests available.

Fr. Laramie’s books will be available for purchase following the Stations of the Cross on Saturday, between Masses on Sunday, after Mass on Monday morning and during the coffee klatch in the parish center.

While St. Francis de Sales Parish has had many Lenten mission events, this is the first one with such a prominent nationally recognized speaker, said Dobbler.

“The mission is not only important for our parishioners on their own faith journey, but it is a welcome invitation to anyone beyond our doors, and throughout the deanery; all are welcome,” Dobble said. “It’s an invitation to come, look (and) see; feel the love, spirit and hope generated by the event; and to fall in love with the sacred heart of Jesus and the Eucharist all over again.”

Fr. Laramie resides at Marquette University and travels around the country leading retreats. Ordained in 2011, Fr. Laramie is the author of two books, “Abide in the Heart of Christ: a 10-Day Personal Retreat with St. Ignatius Loyola” and “Love Him Ever More.” He taught at two all-boys high schools and served as a college campus minister. Fr. Laramie also served at Mayan villages in Belize. He has also appeared on EWTN, Busted Halo, America Magazine and the Hallow app.

St. Francis de Sales Parish is located at 148 N. Main St. in Lake Geneva. For more information, call 262-248-8524. The event is free and open to the public. There will be a freewill offering taken at the talks, and during times when food and refreshments are offered.