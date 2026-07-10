Among this year’s religious jubilarians is one who could not be present but has not been forgotten.

Fr. Anthony Kluckman, SCJ, is marking the 60th anniversary of his first profession of vows with the Priests of the Sacred Heart (Dehonians). He professed first vows in 1966 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1973.

Fr. Kluckman has been missing since July 21, 2022, when he was last seen in the early morning outside Sacred Heart at Monastery Lake in Franklin. He was living with dementia at the time of his disappearance.

Although four years have passed and the Franklin Police Department continues to list the case as an open investigation, Fr. Kluckman remains very much a part of his religious community.

“Fr. Anthony is our brother. He is not with us physically, but he has never left our thoughts,” said Fr. Vien Nguyen, SCJ, Provincial Superior of the U.S. Province of the Priests of the Sacred Heart.

Fr. Kluckman’s name appeared alongside other jubilarians in the program for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s Jubilee Mass on June 28 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Earlier in the month, the Priests of the Sacred Heart also honored his 60th jubilee during their own celebration with a moment of silence and prayer.

“His physical absence does not take away from Fr. Anthony’s many years of dedicated service to the Church and to his religious community. We continue to honor and celebrate Fr. Anthony, our brother,” Fr. Nguyen said.