Clement Manor has named Shannon M. Angell as its next president, effective Aug. 3, succeeding retiring president Dennis Ferger.

Angell was selected following a national search and brings more than two decades of leadership experience in senior living and long-term care. Most recently, she served as chief nursing officer for Carriage Healthcare, overseeing clinical operations for 22 long-term care service lines, including skilled nursing, assisted living and home health.

Previously, Angell held several executive leadership positions at St. Camillus in Wauwatosa, including chief executive officer, chief operating officer and director of clinical services. A registered nurse, licensed nursing home administrator, certified dementia practitioner and quality improvement professional, she is also active in community service and volunteer leadership.

Ryan Neville, chief executive officer of Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Ministries, said Angell’s commitment to quality care and mission-driven leadership made her the right choice to lead Clement Manor into its next chapter.

Located in Greenfield, Clement Manor is a sponsored ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity and provides a continuum of senior living, rehabilitation and healthcare services.