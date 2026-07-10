Paul Eberle, President and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, speaks during the 2026 Benefit for Hope Gala. Eberle says the organization remains committed to accompanying those in need with compassion, dignity and hope. (Photo courtesy of Catholic Charities)

New partnerships, expanded programs and strong community support are helping Catholic Charities meet increasing needs while continuing its Gospel mission of serving the poor, vulnerable and marginalized across southeastern Wisconsin.

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee is marking one year under President and CEO Paul Eberle, a period of renewed strategic focus and expanded service to individuals and families across southeastern Wisconsin.

The organization continues its more than 105-year mission as the social service arm of the Church by accompanying those in need through mental health care, case management, family support, refugee and immigration services and other essential programs across ten counties.

In 2025, Catholic Charities positively impacted more than 50,116 individuals, with 97 percent of those served living at or below the poverty level. The organization expects continued growth in 2026 as demand for services continues to increase.

Guided by its mission, Catholic Charities lives out its work through four core expressions of service: helping people heal, supporting independent lives, strengthening families and welcoming newcomers.

Case managers in Milwaukee report receiving 30-40 calls daily from individuals seeking assistance with housing, food access, employment and other urgent needs.

“We are called to accompany people in their moments of greatest need and to help restore dignity, stability and hope,” Eberle said.

The organization’s strategic plan draws from the Gospel tradition of service, including Christ’s call to seek out those in need and walk with them in their struggles.

Reflecting the teaching of Pope Leo XIV in Dilexi Te, which emphasizes the dignity of those who lack both material resources and voice in society, Catholic Charities continues to focus on ensuring that the most vulnerable are not forgotten.

Catholic Charities has also expanded school-based mental health partnerships with Marquette University High School and St. Mary’s Grade School in Menomonee Falls as part of a pilot effort to support children and adolescents.

The organization operates across Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine, West Bend, Sheboygan and Fond du Lac, along with parish-based service sites in Beaver Dam, Kenosha and Elkhorn.

A $2 million grant from the Boland Foundation is strengthening pregnancy and parenting services and adoption programming, while a newly established endowed fund — the St. Elizabeth of Hungary Fund — will support the mission of Catholic Charities in perpetuity. The permanent endowment fund was established by John and Kathi Marek to create long-term sustainability in serving the needy across southeastern Wisconsin while inviting others to contribute to the organization’s mission.

The inaugural Benefit for Hope raised $521,000, exceeding its goal and bringing together more than 350 supporters.

Eberle said the organization remains grounded in its mission of accompaniment and service: “We are committed to walking with those we serve with compassion, dignity and hope.”