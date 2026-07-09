Families are invited to spend a weekend strengthening their faith and one another during the annual Schoenstatt Family Camp, July 31-Aug. 2 at the International Schoenstatt Retreat Center in Waukesha.

Centered on the theme “Divine Providence,” the weekend combines prayer, worship, service, recreation and faith formation designed for both parents and children. Organizers say this year’s presentations will focus on developing childlike trust in God, listening for his guidance, living out Divine Providence within the family and learning from the example of the saints.

The camp offers outdoor campsites as well as indoor accommodations in the retreat center, with meals included. While parents participate in presentations and discussion, children take part in age-appropriate activities designed to help them grow in faith.

Organizers say the weekend is intended to help families discover God’s loving presence amid life’s challenges and find renewed peace through the Blessed Mother at the Schoenstatt Shrine.

Registration is available through the Schoenstatt Wisconsin-Illinois website.