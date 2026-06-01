A pilgrim prays before the Blessed Sacrament during a stop of the 2024 National Eucharistic Pilgrimage in the Milwaukee area. (Archive photo)

A study released in January by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops examined the impact of the recent National Eucharistic Revival, assessing the strengths and weaknesses of the multiyear initiative to promote devotion to the Blessed Sacrament nationwide.

The report identifies significant increases in Eucharistic devotion, including:

Greater participation in Eucharistic adoration and the Sacrament of Confession

Increased reverence at Mass

Renewed confidence among clergy in preaching on the Real Presence

Growth in volunteering and evangelization efforts at the parish level

Throughout the revival, Catholics from across the country — more than a million, according to organizers’ estimates — took part in special events celebrating Christ in the Eucharist.

Locally, the results of the National Eucharistic Revival are positive, reflect natural outcomes and reaffirm its role as a foundation for continued renewal. According to Margaret Rhody, Associate Director for Parish Renewal for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, there are numerous stories of people who encountered the Lord through the Eucharistic Revival in lasting, life-changing ways.

“One young woman told us that when she unexpectedly found herself in Eucharistic Adoration during a National Eucharistic Pilgrimage stop in Milwaukee, she sensed the Lord calling her to become Catholic,” Rhody said, adding, “She joined OCIA and was received into the Church at Easter.”

More than 5,000 Catholics from over 50 parishes in the Milwaukee archdiocese participated in Emmaus 90. Inspired by the National Eucharistic Revival, the 90-day journey from New Year’s to Easter brought individuals closer to Jesus Christ through prayer and formation.

“Many participants told us they had returned to regular Mass attendance and received the Sacrament of Reconciliation for the first time in years,” explained Rhody. “As Catholics, we believe the ‘Eucharist is the source and summit of the Christian life.’ (CCC1324) Jesus Christ is truly present in the Eucharist, nourishing us on our journey and drawing us into communion with God and one another.”

St. Leonard Parish, Muskego, brought a busload of parishioners to the National Eucharistic Congress. According to Michelle Kreuser, one of the event organizers, the experience was inspiring and an amazing opportunity for parishioners to share their experiences with others.

“On our last full night in Indiana, we all sat down to share a meal and it was evident that the Holy Spirit was alive and well among us,” she explained. “It was so inspiring.”

Due to the increased interest in Eucharistic Adoration, the parish added an extra day and now offers adoration on Mondays and Wednesdays.

“One of the most exciting things about adding Monday is that the middle school students at our school now spend some time weekly in our chapel in adoration,” said Kreuser.

At St. Andrew Parish, Delavan, Fr. Christopher Klusman led his parish’s Deaf and hearing community in Emmaus 90.

“There was a sign language interpreter who interpreted each session, and their kindness allowed a deaf priest to offer an online session in their language,” he said. “It was funny how at that session, the hearing community needed an interpreter.”

Fr. Klusman explained that the Deaf community was grateful to learn more about the richness of the faith. The parish also offered a Zoom “Pilgrim Group” session every two weeks, which included deaf people from other states.

“They shared how they didn’t know this or that and how (Emmaus 90) made them so much more reverent towards the Eucharist, more open to prayer, and especially to realize that God does love them, even though they are deaf,” said Fr. Klusman.

Since the Feast of the Transfiguration, August 6, 2024, the Corpus Christi Eucharistic Adoration Chapel has blessed the Waukesha Catholic Community, explained Fr. Matthew Widder, pastor.

“Born in the midst of the National Eucharistic Revival, the chapel has become a visible sign of God’s grace guiding us through a time of transition and renewal,” he explained. “The Corpus Christi Adoration Chapel is a place where our parish identity as Corpus Christi comes to life, as the baptized Body of Christ comes before the Eucharistic Body of Christ.”

Parishioner and Consecrated Virgin Eileen Belongea agreed, stating the chapel was a miracle.

“In response to the deep longing for our Eucharistic Lord, renewed through the Eucharistic Revival, the Holy Spirit inspired and guided the building of our adoration chapel,” she said. “The adorers have responded with remarkable care, devotion and fidelity to the Blessed Sacrament; and the Waukesha community has experienced many blessings.”