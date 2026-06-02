As part of the Jubilee Year of St. Francis, proclaimed by Pope Leo XIV, Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob has designated San Damiano Chapel in St. Francis as one of 11 official Franciscan pilgrimage sites in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Beginning June 2, the chapel will be open to pilgrims from 1:30–3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Pilgrims are asked to register at least one week in advance by calling 414-744-1160. San Damiano Chapel is located in the convent of the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi at 3221 S. Lake Drive in St. Francis. Visitors should enter under the green canopy at the main building entrance.