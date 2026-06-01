Auxiliary Bishop James T. Schuerman celebrates Mass in one of the lower-level chapels at the Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi during the “Jubilee of the Missions Pilgrimage to Italy” in October 2025.

The heart of a pilgrimage is not just about visiting historical places but encountering Christ through the people who lead with faith, knowledge and care. It is the priests and bishops who celebrate daily Mass in the most sacred sites and the tour guides who share spiritual and historical insights who, jointly, craft transformative pilgrimages.

Auxiliary Bishop James T. Schuerman, previously an assistant on two pilgrimages, led his first as co-leader in 2025. This “Jubilee of the Missions Pilgrimage to Italy” was sponsored by the U.S. Catholic Mission Association, where he serves as episcopal advisor.

“More precisely, I was a co-leader along with Kevin Foy, Executive Director of the USCMA, and Antoinette Mensah, Board Chair of the USCMA and Director of the Milwaukee Archdiocesan Office for World Mission,” he explained. “The purpose of the pilgrimage, in part, was to attend the Jubilee of the Missions Conference in Rome, and then to visit the holy sites of Rome and Assisi.”

“There were 27 of us on the pilgrimage. Some of us were active missionaries or were working in some aspect of the mission field. Others were interested parishioners from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and other dioceses, as well. There were also two other priests on the trip besides me,” said Bishop Schuerman.

In Rome, the pilgrims enjoyed a papal audience on St. Peter’s Square, walked through the Holy Doors of St. Peter’s Basilica, and visited other holy sites, including St. Peter’s Basilica, the Basilica of St. John Lateran (the Cathedral of Rome), St. Paul Outside the Walls, the Vatican Museum and the Sistine Chapel.

“In Assisi, we visited the Basilica of St. Clare, Santa Maria Maggiore (where we viewed the tomb of St. Carlo Acutis), Santa Maria del Angeli and the Porziuncola of St. Francis,” Bishop Schuerman said. “One highlight of the trip was participating at Mass with the Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV, on St. Peter’s Square. I was privileged to be able to concelebrate at that Mass along with bishops and priests from all over the world.”

A series of in-person and Zoom meetings with participants and leaders helped prepare for the pilgrimage. Bishop Schuerman said he was honored to lead prayer on the bus as they made their way to various pilgrimage sites and to help pilgrims focus on the significance of the holy places.

“My hope for the participants of this pilgrimage is that they continue to grow in their appreciation of the universal nature of the Catholic Church, and that they commit themselves to supporting and praying for the missionary activity of the Church,” he said.

Fr. Patrick Heppe, pastor emeritus at Corpus Christi Parish, Waukesha, estimates he has led around 30 pilgrimages throughout his priesthood. Destinations have ranged from the Holy Land to Ireland, Fatima, Lourdes, Spain and, most recently, the “Footsteps of St. Paul” journey in Greece from April 17-27, with a trip to Istanbul afterward. Each pilgrimage builds on the legacy of spiritual leadership and community.

“There were 28 pilgrims from a mixture of my past parishes and Waukesha, others throughout the archdiocese and friends of friends,” he said. “We celebrated Mass on the ruins of the old cities of Corinth, Thessalonica and Philippi, near the stream where the first European baptized there was Lydia of Phillipi.”

“To be the spiritual leader of a pilgrimage, I keep the group focused on our purpose,” Fr. Heppe said. “Shopping isn’t a priority, but prayer and recognizing God in people and activities are essential. I hope pilgrims gained a deeper appreciation for their Catholic faith.”

Fr. Joseph Heit, Associate Pastor of the Northwest Racine Parishes, led his first pilgrimage to the Holy Land just a week after his ordination. His second one was to Rome, Assisi and Siena, as part of the Jubilee year.

“This time, I led 46 pilgrims, and we passed through the four jubilee doors and walked in the footsteps of amazing saints,” he said. “We spent time with St. Francis, St. Clare, St. Carlo Acutis, St. Catherine, St. Dominic, St. Peter, St. Paul, and so many more in the beautiful churches of Rome.”

The pilgrimage to Rome and Siena was sponsored by Milwaukee’s downtown parishes, and most attendees came from those parishes, with some others having also attended Fr. Heit’s previous pilgrimage to the Holy Land.

Preparing for a pilgrimage is necessary, explained Fr. Heit, who added that it is important to pray from the moment the Lord invites you to join it until you return home and can offer a prayer of thanksgiving.

“Secondly, prepare by reading. If going to the Holy Land, read scripture revolving around each site you will be visiting,” he said. “If in Rome, read about a saint or two to help prepare you. Finally, prepare to be open to what the Holy Spirit has in mind for you during your pilgrimage. Do not over plan your free time, but let the Holy Spirit work.”

“I encourage everyone to go on pilgrimage. It does not have to be overseas or for multiple days,” he said. “It can be as simple as a day trip to a church or one of the Franciscan Holy Sites this year.”