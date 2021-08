Three seventh-graders at St. Mary’s Visitation – Jameson Braatz (left), Bennett Fryjoff and Matt Carnell – are members of the Elmbrook National Little League team that won the state championship on Friday, July 30. The team will leave Friday, Aug. 6, for Indianapolis to play in the Great Lakes Regional, where the top two teams will advance to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Submitted photo)