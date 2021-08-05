CATHOLIC CENTRAL, BURLINGTON
Aug. 20 vs. Monticello/Princeton/Green Lake, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Brookfield Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Living Word Lutheran, 1 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Kenosha Christian Life, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Kenosha St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Kingdom Prep Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Dominican, 7 p.m.
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL, WAUKESHA
Aug. 20 vs. Brookfield Central, Carroll University, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Antioch (llinois), 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at New Berlin Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. New Berlin West, Carroll University, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Pewaukee, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Wauwatosa West, Carroll University, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Milwaukee Lutheran, Carroll University, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Wauwatosa East, Hart Park, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Pius XI, Wisconsin Lutheran College, 7 p.m.
DOMINICAN, WHITEFISH BAY
Aug. 20 at Bradley Tech, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs. University School, Whitefish Bay High School, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Racine Lutheran, Pritschard Park, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Kingdom Prep Lutheran, Whitefish Bay High School, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Kenosha St. Joseph, Ameche Field, 1 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Brookfield Academy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Living Word Lutheran, Whitefish Bay High School, noon
Oct. 8 at Kenosha Christian Life, Ameche Field, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Catholic Central, 7 p.m.
MARQUETTE, MILWAUKEE
Aug. 20 vs. Arrowhead, Hart Park, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28 at Loyola Academy (Illinois), 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Sussex Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Menomonee Falls, Hart Park, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Germantown, Hart Park, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Brookfield Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. West Allis Central, Hart Park, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Brookfield East, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. West Allis Hale, Hart Park, 7 p.m.
PIUS XI, MILWAUKEE
Aug. 19 vs. St. Francis, Wisconsin Lutheran College, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs. St. Thomas More, Wisconsin Lutheran College, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Wauwatosa West, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Wauwatosa East, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Milwaukee Lutheran, Wisconsin Lutheran College, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at New Berlin Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Pewaukee, Wisconsin Lutheran College, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at New Berlin West, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Catholic Memorial, Wisconsin Lutheran College, 7 p.m.
SHOREWOOD-MESSMER
Aug. 20 at Whitefish Bay, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Kettle Moraine, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Wisconsin Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Greendale, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Grafton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Greenfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Cudahy, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Whitnall, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at South Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
ST. CATHERINE’S RACINE
Aug. 20 vs. Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Horlick Athletic Field, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Mosinee, Kaukauna High School, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at University School, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Lake Country Lutheran, Horlick Athletic Field, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Brown Deer, Horlick Athletic Field, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at St. Thomas More, St. Francis High School, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Martin Luther, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. St. Francis, Horlick Athletic Field, 7 p.m.
ST. JOSEPH ACADEMY, KENOSHA
Aug. 19 vs. Shoreland Lutheran, Ameche Field, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 vs. Saint Viator (Illinois), Ameche Field, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Kingdom Prep Lutheran, at Kenosha Bradford, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 vs. Kenosha Christian Life, Ameche Field, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Dominican, Ameche Field, 1 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Brookfield Academy, Ameche Field, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 vs. Racine Lutheran, at Pritschard Park, Racine, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Living Word Lutheran, at Kenosha Indian Trail, 7 p.m.
SAINT MARY’S SPRINGS, FOND DU LAC
Aug. 20 at Lake Country Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Darlington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Mayville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 vs. Lomira, Fruth Field, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Campbellsport, Fruth Field, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at North Fond du Lac, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Winnebago Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 vs. Omro, Fruth Field, 1 p.m.
Oct. 15 at Laconia, 7 p.m.
ST. THOMAS MORE, MILWAUKEE
Aug. 20 vs. Kenosha Christian Life, St. Francis High School, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 at Pius XI, Wisconsin Lutheran College, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Shoreland Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 vs. Brown Deer, St. Francis High School, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at University School, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 vs. Racine St. Catherine’s, St. Francis High School, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Lake Country Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 vs. Martin Luther, St. Francis High School, 7 p.m.