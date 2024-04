Help Wanted – SVdP

Do you have a passion for service to the poor and experience working in a thrift store environment? The Society of St Vincent de Paul, Sheboygan District Council, is seeking a dynamic Store Manager at its Sheboygan location. Please apply on Indeed or send a cover letter and resume to Council Administrator Kathleen Dineen-Grube, 4215 State Highway 42, Sheboygan, WI 53083; or email grubek@svdp-sheboygancounty.org.