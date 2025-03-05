A celebration recognizing the women within our community who serve others with missionary hearts will take place as part of Women’s History Month.

The event, “Celebrating the Mission Call of Women,” will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 9, at School Sisters of St. Francis’ St. Joseph Hall, 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee.

The Society for the Propagation of Faith has hosted an annual women in mission event since 2017 in March to celebrate these women’s remarkable lives and ministries serving others throughout the United States, while witnessing to the myriad ways many lay and religious women undertake works of mercy on behalf of people who might otherwise be forgotten.

The society’s roots go back to the Missionary Association of Catholic Women, which was founded by Mary Gockel in 1916, became a state-recognized organization in 1920.

In Milwaukee around 1914, Gockel organized a sewing circle in honor of Sr. Teresa of the Child Jesus, better known simply as Little Flower. This was the group’s first action, and it would eventually begin the U.S. branch of MACW.

Though MACW began as little more than a charitable sewing circle, once officially recognized, the organization’s goal was to provide monetary and spiritual support to all Roman Catholic missions at home and abroad,and promote religious charity and education more generally.

The first public MACW meeting was held in St. Francis Hall on Dec. 3, 1916, coinciding with the feast of St. Francis Xavier. Over the years, MACW, with its national headquarters in Milwaukee, grew rapidly in terms of members and funding. It provided charitable donations to missions near the south side of Milwaukee and as far away as those in Brazil, India and Uganda. The MACW dissolved in 1986 but continued its work through the Society for the Propagation of Faith.

Partially funded through the Missionary Association of Catholic Women, Antoinette Mensah, Ph. D., the director of World Mission Ministries, Office for World Mission and Society for the Propagation of the Faith for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, explained that this annual event recognizes religious and lay women who exemplify outstanding efforts in global missionary service.

“We believe that as we lift up the service of women in mission, we acknowledge how women are impacting our Church and lived expressions of faith,” Mensah said. “The recipients of this award will share their mission journey with the audience. Each will receive a crystal award, plus a cash donation toward the mission of their choice.”

This year’s recipients are Sandra Nowak, a member of Holy Apostles, New Berlin, who will receive the Bridge Builder Award, and the Sisters of Charity of St. Joan Antida, who will receive the Being Present Award.

Sr. Lucy Mariandany, L.S.O.S.F., a 2020 award winner currently working in Clinical Pastoral Education within the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, will deliver the keynote speech.

“We will again be blessed with the music ministry of Grace Majewski, a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (in New Berlin),” said Mensah. “We will have a question-and-answer period, as well.””

Guests at the event can enjoy refreshments from Irene’s Catering and shop handmade items from Ecuador, courtesy of the Missionary Sisters of the Youth in Burlington, and Franciscan Peacemakers’Gifts for the Journey.

All are welcome to attend. Registration is free and open up until the day of the event at https://officeforworldmission.regfox.com/2025-women-in-mission There will be a free-will offering.

For questions or more information, contact wmo@archmil.org or 414-758-2280.