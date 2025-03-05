Fr. Zach Presutti, S.J., Founder of Thrive for Life, celebrated Mass in the Joseph House chapel and gave tours to the School Sisters of Notre Dame on Feb. 7. Joseph House, which served as the SSND convent from about 1900-69, is Thrive’s third house of study in the United States. (Photos by Mychal Pagan)

Exciting transformations are happening in the School Sisters of Notre Dame’s former convent.

The building that was originally constructed in the early 1900s to serve the sisters who brought education to the community, is supporting education in the community again — this time as a “house of study” for formerly-incarcerated men pursuing higher education or vocational training.

Thrive for Life, a New York-based Catholic non-profit organization, purchased the former convent — now called Joseph House — last year. Founded in 2016 with the mission “to transform lives behind and beyond the prison walls,” Thrive for Life offers retreat programming in correctional facilities, as well as supportive services (within the houses of study) for formerly-incarcerated men continuing the good work that they began during their incarceration.

The Thrive for Life “house of study” is a place where up to 12 formerly incarcerated students, called “resident scholars” can live while continuing their education at local universities. Unlike other re-entry or prison transition programs, Thrive’s goal is to build strong bonds of community within Joseph House, where resident scholars can permanently and successfully reenter society.

“Joseph House is more than just a place to live; it’s really a home for healing, learning, and rebuilding,” said Mychal Pagan, Thrive for Life senior community coordinator. “For many men leaving incarceration, the path forward is uncertain — barriers to employment, education, and stable housing often stand in the way, making actual reintegration an uphill battle. Without proper support, the likelihood of returning to incarceration significantly increases. That’s where Joseph House steps in.”

The Joseph House is located in Milwaukee’s Halyard Park neighborhood, just east of I-43 and south of North Avenue.

Resident scholars have access to comprehensive support including case management, academic and professional mentorship, spiritual direction, vocational training, community service, and help transitioning to permanent housing and employment. Part of the purpose of creating this community is to help heal the trauma of incarceration.

“What we do that is different from other agencies is deal with the whole person,” said Christa Pipitone, regional coordinator. “All the college degrees in the world aren’t going to get you to wherever you need to be if you are not facing your wounds and healing.”

Pipitone — who started out as a Thrive for Life volunteer project manager last February and became employed eight months later— led the effort to prepare the nine-bedroom, eight-bathroom house for resident scholars.

“Everything in the house — every bed, desk, chair and lick of paint was donated,” Pipitone said.

Even for a seasoned Milwaukee-area interior designer like Pipitone, the 10,000-square foot project was at times daunting. But Pipitone had a clear vision for the space. She wanted to create a home where scholars feel seen, valued and loved.

Pipitone credited generous donors and volunteers (about 160, including those interested in being mentors to scholars) for making it all come together. When Pipitone experienced challenges throughout the process, she said she found strength in thoughts of the School Sisters of Notre Dame who had once lived there.

“I felt like they were with me,” she said. “It’s on their shoulders that we stand. They took meticulous care of the building — as did the Capuchin Friars who owned it before Thrive. I think it’s a nod to their legacy that education is going to continue to be the focus of our efforts.”

Throughout the process, Pipitone kept in touch with the School Sisters of Notre Dame and she invited them to tour the house last month. Sr. Jan Gregorcich, S.S.N.D., was one of nine congregation members in attendance.

“I think all of the SSNDs are thrilled that our former convent is being used for education,” said Gregorcich, whose apostolic novitiate was at Saint Francis convent in 1968. The School Sisters of Notre Dame congregation served at St. Francis from 1869-1969. According to congregation archives, the first school at St. Francis opened on September 4,1871, with an enrollment of 59 children. The main building was built in 1889 and housed 500 students that year.

“The School Sisters of Notre Dame believe that education can help people reach the fullness of their potential and Thrive for Life certainly has the potential to change lives and transform the world,” Gregorcich said.

It is Pagan’s hope that Joseph House will do just that.

“Joseph House provides not just a home, but an environment where formerly incarcerated men can reclaim their futures. Here, they find stability, mentorship, and a community that believes in their potential,” Pagan said. “Whether pursuing higher education, vocational training, or career development, residents are given the tools to rebuild their lives with purpose. My hope is that Joseph House becomes a transformative space — one that nurtures resilience, restores dignity, and empowers men to truly break free from the cycle of incarceration.”

For information about Joseph House or to support Thrive for Life, visit thriveforlife.org.