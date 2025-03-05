Dodge County
Sacred Heart
4 to 6:30 p.m. (drive-thru only)
950 Washington St. (Highway 33), Horicon
March 14, 28, April 11
More info: sheart.org
Kenosha County
Downtown Kenosha Catholic Parishes
4 to 7 p.m.
714 49th St., Kenosha (DTKC Ministry Center cafeteria)
March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4
More info: downtownkenoshacatholic.org
St. Mary
4:30 to 7 p.m.
7307 40th Ave., Kenosha
March 14, 28, April 11.
St. Therese
4:30 to 7 p.m.
2020 91st St., Kenosha
March 7, 21, April 4
More info: call 262-694-4695
Milwaukee County
St. Augustine of Hippo
Noon to 1 p.m. (lunchtime carry-outs) and 4 to 7 p.m. (dine-in or carry-out)
2530 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee
March 7, 21, April 4
More info: staugies.org, 414-742-1770
St. Bernadette
4:30 to 7 p.m.
8200 W. Denver Ave., Milwaukee
March 7, 21, April 1, 18
More info: nwmcp.org/
St. Barnabas
4 to 7 p.m.
2025 S. 67th St., West Allis (St. Augustine Parish Gym)
March 14, April 11
More info: westalliscatholic.org
St. Gregory the Great
4:30 to 7 p.m.
3160 S. 63rd St., Milwaukee (Tenpenny Hall)
March 7, 14, April 4, 11
More info: 414-543-8292.
Holy Family
4:30 to 7 p.m.
4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay
March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11, 18
More info: 414-332-9220
St. John the Evangelist
4 to 7 p.m.
8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield
March 7, 28, April 18
More info: stjohns-grfd.org
St. Matthew
4 to 7 p.m.
9329 S. Chicago Road (Highway 32), Oak Creek
April 14
For more information, call 414-762-4200
*Door County-style, boiled outdoors in big kettles
Mother of Perpetual Help
4:30 to 7 p.m.
1227 W. 116 St., West Allis (entrance on South 117th Street)
March 14, 28, April 11
More info: mphwa.org/events
Notre Dame School of Milwaukee (St. Florian Campus)
4 to 7 p.m.
1215 S. 45th St., Milwaukee
March 21
More info: notredamemke.org/fishfry/
St. Sebastian
4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (carry-out only except for starred dates)
1740 N. 55th St., Milwaukee
March 7*, 14, 21, 28, April 4*, 11
More info: saintsebs.org/fish-fry
*both dine-in and carry-out offered
St. Stephen
4 to 7 p.m
1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek
March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11,
More info: saintstephenmil.org
Ozaukee County
Divine Savior
4:30 to 7 p.m.
305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia
March 21, April 4
More info: dsoll.org/divine-savior-catholic-school-fish-fry
St. Joseph
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
1619 Washington St., Grafton
March 7, 14, 21, April 4, 11
More info: stjosephgrafton.org/school/st-joseph-parish-fisy-fry/
Racine County
Immaculate Conception/St. Mary
4:30 to 7 p.m.
225 W. State Street, Burlington (main entrance of St. Mary School)
March 7, 21, April 4
More info: ourblcc.org/
St. Lucy
4 to 7 p.m.
3101 Drexel Ave., Racine
March 7, 28, April 11
St. Patrick
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 7 p.m.
1111 Douglas Ave., Racine (Cristo Rey Hall)
March 5, 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11
St. Paul the Apostle
4:30 to 7 p.m.
6400 Spring St., Mount Pleasant
March 14, 21, 28
St. Rita
5 to 7 p.m.
4339 Douglas Ave., Racine
March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11
St. Thomas Aquinas
4 to 7 p.m.
305 S. First St., Waterford
March 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11
Sheboygan County
St. Peter Claver
4:30 to 7 p.m.
1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan
March 7, April 4
Washington County
St. Kilian
4 to 7 p.m.
264 W. State St., Hartford
March 5, April 11
St. Mary Immaculate Conception
4 to 7:30 p.m.
406 Jefferson St., West Bend (Immaculate Conception gym)
March 14
St. Peter
4 to 7 p.m.
200 E. Washington St., Slinger
March 14
Waukesha County
St. Dominic
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield
March 14, April 4
St. James
4:30 to 7 p.m.
830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago
March 7, April 4
More info: stjamesmukwonago.org/fish-fry
St. Joseph
4 to 7 p.m.
S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend
March 7, 14, 21, April 4, 11
More info: stjoesbb.com/fish-and-shrimp-fry
St. Jerome
4:30 to 7 p.m.
995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc
March 14, April 4
More info: stjerome.org
St. Luke
4:30 to 7 p.m.
18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield.
March 14, 28, April 11
St. Paul
4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
S38W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha
March 7, 14, April 4
More info: stpaulgenesee.net
Queen of Apostles
4:30 to 7 p.m.
N35W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee
March 7, 21, April 4, 11
More info: queenofapostles.net/fish-fry-information
St. Theresa
4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (drive-thru only)
136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle
March 14, April 11
More info: sttheresaeagle.com/fish-fry