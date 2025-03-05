Dodge County

Sacred Heart

4 to 6:30 p.m. (drive-thru only)

950 Washington St. (Highway 33), Horicon

March 14, 28, April 11

More info: sheart.org

Kenosha County

Downtown Kenosha Catholic Parishes

4 to 7 p.m.

714 49th St., Kenosha (DTKC Ministry Center cafeteria)

March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4

More info: downtownkenoshacatholic.org

St. Mary

4:30 to 7 p.m.

7307 40th Ave., Kenosha

March 14, 28, April 11.

St. Therese

4:30 to 7 p.m.

2020 91st St., Kenosha

March 7, 21, April 4

More info: call 262-694-4695

Milwaukee County

St. Augustine of Hippo

Noon to 1 p.m. (lunchtime carry-outs) and 4 to 7 p.m. (dine-in or carry-out)

2530 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee

March 7, 21, April 4

More info: staugies.org, 414-742-1770

St. Bernadette

4:30 to 7 p.m.

8200 W. Denver Ave., Milwaukee

March 7, 21, April 1, 18

More info: nwmcp.org/

St. Barnabas

4 to 7 p.m.

2025 S. 67th St., West Allis (St. Augustine Parish Gym)

March 14, April 11

More info: westalliscatholic.org

St. Gregory the Great

4:30 to 7 p.m.

3160 S. 63rd St., Milwaukee (Tenpenny Hall)

March 7, 14, April 4, 11

More info: 414-543-8292.

Holy Family

4:30 to 7 p.m.

4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay

March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11, 18

More info: 414-332-9220

St. John the Evangelist

4 to 7 p.m.

8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield

March 7, 28, April 18

More info: stjohns-grfd.org

St. Matthew

4 to 7 p.m.

9329 S. Chicago Road (Highway 32), Oak Creek

April 14

For more information, call 414-762-4200

*Door County-style, boiled outdoors in big kettles

Mother of Perpetual Help

4:30 to 7 p.m.

1227 W. 116 St., West Allis (entrance on South 117th Street)

March 14, 28, April 11

More info: mphwa.org/events

Notre Dame School of Milwaukee (St. Florian Campus)

4 to 7 p.m.

1215 S. 45th St., Milwaukee

March 21

More info: notredamemke.org/fishfry/

St. Sebastian

4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (carry-out only except for starred dates)

1740 N. 55th St., Milwaukee

March 7*, 14, 21, 28, April 4*, 11

More info: saintsebs.org/fish-fry

*both dine-in and carry-out offered

St. Stephen

4 to 7 p.m

1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek

March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11,

More info: saintstephenmil.org

Ozaukee County

Divine Savior

4:30 to 7 p.m.

305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia

March 21, April 4

More info: dsoll.org/divine-savior-catholic-school-fish-fry

St. Joseph

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

1619 Washington St., Grafton

March 7, 14, 21, April 4, 11

More info: stjosephgrafton.org/school/st-joseph-parish-fisy-fry/

Racine County

Immaculate Conception/St. Mary

4:30 to 7 p.m.

225 W. State Street, Burlington (main entrance of St. Mary School)

March 7, 21, April 4

More info: ourblcc.org/

St. Lucy

4 to 7 p.m.

3101 Drexel Ave., Racine

March 7, 28, April 11

St. Patrick

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 7 p.m.

1111 Douglas Ave., Racine (Cristo Rey Hall)

March 5, 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11

St. Paul the Apostle

4:30 to 7 p.m.

6400 Spring St., Mount Pleasant

March 14, 21, 28

St. Rita

5 to 7 p.m.

4339 Douglas Ave., Racine

March 7, 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11

St. Thomas Aquinas

4 to 7 p.m.

305 S. First St., Waterford

March 14, 21, 28, April 4, 11

Sheboygan County

St. Peter Claver

4:30 to 7 p.m.

1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan

March 7, April 4

Washington County

St. Kilian

4 to 7 p.m.

264 W. State St., Hartford

March 5, April 11

St. Mary Immaculate Conception

4 to 7:30 p.m.

406 Jefferson St., West Bend (Immaculate Conception gym)

March 14

St. Peter

4 to 7 p.m.

200 E. Washington St., Slinger

March 14

Waukesha County

St. Dominic

4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield

March 14, April 4

St. James

4:30 to 7 p.m.

830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago

March 7, April 4

More info: stjamesmukwonago.org/fish-fry

St. Joseph

4 to 7 p.m.

S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend

March 7, 14, 21, April 4, 11

More info: stjoesbb.com/fish-and-shrimp-fry

St. Jerome

4:30 to 7 p.m.

995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc

March 14, April 4

More info: stjerome.org

St. Luke

4:30 to 7 p.m.

18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield.

March 14, 28, April 11

St. Paul

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

S38W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha

March 7, 14, April 4

More info: stpaulgenesee.net

Queen of Apostles

4:30 to 7 p.m.

N35W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee

March 7, 21, April 4, 11

More info: queenofapostles.net/fish-fry-information

St. Theresa

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (drive-thru only)

136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle

March 14, April 11

More info: sttheresaeagle.com/fish-fry