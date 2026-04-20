Women whose lives reflect a deep commitment to faith, service and global outreach were honored March 22 during the annual “Women in Mission: Celebrating the Missionary Call of Women” program at the School Sisters of St. Francis’ St. Joseph Hall.

Hosted by World Mission Ministries, the afternoon gathering brought together supporters, parishioners and ministry leaders to recognize women who serve their communities with what organizers described as a “missionary heart.”

The event highlighted the work of women who serve in missionary roles locally and globally, from parish-based ministry to international outreach.

Dr. Antoinette Mensah, Director of World Mission Ministries, welcomed attendees and emphasized the universal call to mission shared by all the baptized, highlighting the unique witness of women who accompany others in faith and service.

The program featured keynote speaker Attorney Rosemary Reyes Cuevas, whose decades-long legal career and ministry work have been rooted in advocacy, justice and catechesis. Her address reflected on the integration of faith and professional life, encouraging attendees to recognize mission not only in distant lands but in everyday encounters.

Two women were recognized for their lived witness of missionary service.

Ana M. Gonzalez, a parishioner of St. Clement, Sheboygan, received the Being Present Award for her work in forming children and families through the Missionary Childhood Association. For more than a decade, she has guided young people to grow in prayer, generosity and awareness of the universal Church.

Sr. Florence Deacon, O.S.F., was honored with the Bridge Builder Award for a lifetime of fostering dialogue across cultures and communities. Her ministry has spanned education, international advocacy and work at the United Nations, where she has brought together voices from across divides in pursuit of justice and human dignity.

The gathering also included time for fellowship, reflection and presentations that highlighted the diverse ways women live out the Gospel call to mission — whether through education, parish life, social outreach or global engagement.

Organizers noted that the annual event serves not only as recognition but also as inspiration, inviting participants to deepen their own response to Christ’s call to serve others.