Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob announces the following appointments on April 20, 2026

Pastors

Father Ryan Ackmann

  • Saint Catherine Parish, Mapleton
  • Saint Joan of Arc Parish, Nashotah

Father Yamid Blanco

  • Saint John Paul II Parish, Milwaukee

Father Mike Erwin

  • Saint Luke Parish, Brookfield

Father Carmelo Giuffre

  • Immaculate Conception Parish, Milwaukee;
  • Nativity of the Lord Parish, Cudahy;
  • Sacred Heart Parish, Milwaukee;
  • Saint Augustine Parish, Milwaukee;
  • Saint Paul Parish, Milwaukee;
  • Saint Veronica Parish, Milwaukee

Father Silas Henderson, SDS

  • Saint Pius X Parish, Wauwatosa

Father Matthew Kirk

  • Saint John XXIII Parish, Port Washington

Father Carlos Londono

  • Saint Agnes Parish, Butler

Father Brian Mason

  • Good Shepherd Parish, Menomonee Falls

Father Jose Mario Nieto

  • Saint Leo the Great Parish, Racine (effective 8/1/26)

Father Ariel Orozco

  • Holy Apostles Parish, New Berlin

Father Jorge Perez

  • Saint Mark Parish, Kenosha

Father Sergio Rodriguez

  • Immaculate Conception Parish, Burlington; Saint Charles Parish, Burlington; Saint Joseph Parish, Lyons

Father Edward Sanchez

  • Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist, Milwaukee

Father Messan Tettekpoe, SVD

  • Saint Andrew Parish, Delavan; Saint Patrick Parish, Elkhorn

Father Octavio Trejo-Flores, SDS

  • Saint James Parish, Franklin

Parochial Vicars

Father Kenneth Anyanwu

  • Holy Family Parish, Whitefish Bay;
  • Saint Robert Parish, Shorewood

Father Patrick Behling

  • Lumen Christi Parish, Mequon

Father Michael Courchaine

  • Immaculate Conception Parish, Milwaukee;
  • Nativity of the Lord Parish, Cudahy;
  • Sacred Heart Parish, Milwaukee;
  • Saint Augustine Parish, Milwaukee;
  • Saint Paul Parish, Milwaukee;
  • Saint Veronica Parish, Milwaukee

Father Hugo Cumes, FMM

  • All Saints Parish, Milwaukee;
  • Saint Martin de Porres Parish, Milwaukee;
  • Saint Michael Parish, Milwaukee;
  • Saint Rose Parish, Milwaukee

Deacon Marc Declama, SVD

  • Saint Andrew Parish, Delavan;
  • Saint Patrick Parish, Elkhorn (anticipated ordination to the priesthood in May 2026).

Father Charles Luke

  • Saint Eugene Parish, Fox Point;
  • Saint Monica Parish, Whitefish Bay.

Father Edward Lupaka, SDS

  • Saint Pius X, Wauwatosa

Father Mark Obeten

  • Saint Louis Parish, Caledonia;
  • Saint Mary Parish, Racine;
  • Saint Paul the Apostle Parish, Racine;
  • Saint Rita Parish, Racine

Father Arul Ponnaiyan

  • Our Lady of Divine Providence Parish, Milwaukee;
  • Saint Mary Parish, Milwaukee;
  • Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Milwaukee;
  • Three Holy Women Parish, Milwaukee

Father Craig Richter

  • Holy Family Parish, Fond du Lac

Father Rafael Rodriguez

  • Saint Charles Borromeo Parish, Milwaukee;
  • Saint Roman Parish, Milwaukee

Father Arul Samy

  • Saint Francis Borgia Parish, Cedarburg

Father Timothy Sanchez

  • Saint Leo the Great Parish, Racine

Father Kevin Tanel

  • Saint Alphonsus Parish, Greendale

Father Fernando Torres, SM

  • Corpus Christi Parish, Waukesha

Father Timothy Wysocki, LC

  • Immaculate Conception Parish, Burlington;
  • Saint Charles Parish, Burlington;
  • Saint Joseph Parish, Lyons

Father Josegerman Zapata

  • LaSagrada Familia, Dominican Republic

Newly Ordained: Parochial Vicars

Deacon Alex Becker

  • Holy Family Parish, Fond du Lac

Deacon Peter Danner

  • Saint John Vianney Parish, Brookfield

Deacon Joel Kolb

  • Saint Leo the Great Parish, Racine

Deacon Andrew Swietlik

  • Saint Leo the Great Parish, Racine

Deacon Redmond Tuttle

  • Saint James Parish, Mukwonago;
  • Saint Peter Parish, East Troy;
  • Saint Theresa Parish, Eagle

Deacon Nicholas Waddell

  • Holy Family Parish, Fond du Lac

Special Ministries

Father Christopher Alt, SJ

  • Prison and Jail Ministry, Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Director;
  • Saint Joseph House, Thrive for Life Ministries

Father Kenneth Anyanwu

  • Catholic Charismatic Renewal, English-speaking Apostolate, Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Chaplain

Father Juan Manuel Camacho

  • Vicar General, Archdiocese of Milwaukee, and Episcopal
  • Vicar for Hispanic Ministry, Archdiocese of Milwaukee

Father Hugo Cumes, FMM

  • Metropolitan Tribunal, Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Judge

Father Joseph Heit

  • Office of Worship, Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Director

Father Tonny Kizza

  • Catholic Memorial High School, Chaplain

Father Charles Luke

  • Dominican High School, Chaplain

Father Ricardo Martin

  • Vice Chancellor, Archdiocese of Milwaukee

Father Ariel Orozco

  • Cursillos in Christianity, Spanish-speaking Secretariat, Milwaukee, Chaplain

Father Glenn Powers

  • Saint Francis de Sales Seminary, Faculty

Father Nathan Reesman

  • Episcopal Vicar for Parish Administration, Planning, and Priest Placement, Archdiocese of Milwaukee

Father Sergio Rodriguez

  • Catholic Charismatic Renewal, Spanish-speaking Apostolate, Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Chaplain

Deacon Redmond Tuttle

  • UW Whitewater Warhawk Catholic Campus Ministry

Father James Volkert

  • Episcopal Vicar for Clergy, Archdiocese of Milwaukee

Father Michael Wolfe

  • Episcopal Vicar for Urban Ministry, Archdiocese of Milwaukee

Pastors: Renewals

Father Phillip Bogacki

  • Christ King Parish, Wauwatosa

Father Javier Guativa

  • LaSagrada Familia, Dominican Republic

Father Kevin McManaman

  • Saint Alphonsus Parish, Greendale

Incardinations

Father Thomas Naidu

  • Annunciation Parish, Fox Lake;
  • Holy Family Parish, Reeseville;
  • Saint Columbkille Parish, Columbus;
  • Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, Beaver Dam;
  • Saint John the Baptist Parish, Clyman;
  • Saint Joseph Parish, Waupun

Retirements

Father Ken Augustine

Father Mike Ignaszak

Father Paul Portland, SDS

Father Pat Wendt

Departures from ministry within the Archdiocese of Milwaukee

Father Oriol Regales

  • Saint Andrew Parish, Delavan;
  • Saint Patrick Parish, Elkhorn (On loan:  Maryknoll Missionaries)