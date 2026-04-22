Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob announces the following appointments on April 20, 2026
Pastors
Father Ryan Ackmann
- Saint Catherine Parish, Mapleton
- Saint Joan of Arc Parish, Nashotah
Father Yamid Blanco
- Saint John Paul II Parish, Milwaukee
Father Mike Erwin
- Saint Luke Parish, Brookfield
Father Carmelo Giuffre
- Immaculate Conception Parish, Milwaukee;
- Nativity of the Lord Parish, Cudahy;
- Sacred Heart Parish, Milwaukee;
- Saint Augustine Parish, Milwaukee;
- Saint Paul Parish, Milwaukee;
- Saint Veronica Parish, Milwaukee
Father Silas Henderson, SDS
- Saint Pius X Parish, Wauwatosa
Father Matthew Kirk
- Saint John XXIII Parish, Port Washington
Father Carlos Londono
- Saint Agnes Parish, Butler
Father Brian Mason
- Good Shepherd Parish, Menomonee Falls
Father Jose Mario Nieto
- Saint Leo the Great Parish, Racine (effective 8/1/26)
Father Ariel Orozco
- Holy Apostles Parish, New Berlin
Father Jorge Perez
- Saint Mark Parish, Kenosha
Father Sergio Rodriguez
- Immaculate Conception Parish, Burlington; Saint Charles Parish, Burlington; Saint Joseph Parish, Lyons
Father Edward Sanchez
- Cathedral of Saint John the Evangelist, Milwaukee
Father Messan Tettekpoe, SVD
- Saint Andrew Parish, Delavan; Saint Patrick Parish, Elkhorn
Father Octavio Trejo-Flores, SDS
- Saint James Parish, Franklin
Parochial Vicars
Father Kenneth Anyanwu
- Holy Family Parish, Whitefish Bay;
- Saint Robert Parish, Shorewood
Father Patrick Behling
- Lumen Christi Parish, Mequon
Father Michael Courchaine
- Immaculate Conception Parish, Milwaukee;
- Nativity of the Lord Parish, Cudahy;
- Sacred Heart Parish, Milwaukee;
- Saint Augustine Parish, Milwaukee;
- Saint Paul Parish, Milwaukee;
- Saint Veronica Parish, Milwaukee
Father Hugo Cumes, FMM
- All Saints Parish, Milwaukee;
- Saint Martin de Porres Parish, Milwaukee;
- Saint Michael Parish, Milwaukee;
- Saint Rose Parish, Milwaukee
Deacon Marc Declama, SVD
- Saint Andrew Parish, Delavan;
- Saint Patrick Parish, Elkhorn (anticipated ordination to the priesthood in May 2026).
Father Charles Luke
- Saint Eugene Parish, Fox Point;
- Saint Monica Parish, Whitefish Bay.
Father Edward Lupaka, SDS
- Saint Pius X, Wauwatosa
Father Mark Obeten
- Saint Louis Parish, Caledonia;
- Saint Mary Parish, Racine;
- Saint Paul the Apostle Parish, Racine;
- Saint Rita Parish, Racine
Father Arul Ponnaiyan
- Our Lady of Divine Providence Parish, Milwaukee;
- Saint Mary Parish, Milwaukee;
- Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Milwaukee;
- Three Holy Women Parish, Milwaukee
Father Craig Richter
- Holy Family Parish, Fond du Lac
Father Rafael Rodriguez
- Saint Charles Borromeo Parish, Milwaukee;
- Saint Roman Parish, Milwaukee
Father Arul Samy
- Saint Francis Borgia Parish, Cedarburg
Father Timothy Sanchez
- Saint Leo the Great Parish, Racine
Father Kevin Tanel
- Saint Alphonsus Parish, Greendale
Father Fernando Torres, SM
- Corpus Christi Parish, Waukesha
Father Timothy Wysocki, LC
- Immaculate Conception Parish, Burlington;
- Saint Charles Parish, Burlington;
- Saint Joseph Parish, Lyons
Father Josegerman Zapata
- LaSagrada Familia, Dominican Republic
Newly Ordained: Parochial Vicars
Deacon Alex Becker
- Holy Family Parish, Fond du Lac
Deacon Peter Danner
- Saint John Vianney Parish, Brookfield
Deacon Joel Kolb
- Saint Leo the Great Parish, Racine
Deacon Andrew Swietlik
- Saint Leo the Great Parish, Racine
Deacon Redmond Tuttle
- Saint James Parish, Mukwonago;
- Saint Peter Parish, East Troy;
- Saint Theresa Parish, Eagle
Deacon Nicholas Waddell
- Holy Family Parish, Fond du Lac
Special Ministries
Father Christopher Alt, SJ
- Prison and Jail Ministry, Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Director;
- Saint Joseph House, Thrive for Life Ministries
Father Kenneth Anyanwu
- Catholic Charismatic Renewal, English-speaking Apostolate, Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Chaplain
Father Juan Manuel Camacho
- Vicar General, Archdiocese of Milwaukee, and Episcopal
- Vicar for Hispanic Ministry, Archdiocese of Milwaukee
Father Hugo Cumes, FMM
- Metropolitan Tribunal, Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Judge
Father Joseph Heit
- Office of Worship, Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Director
Father Tonny Kizza
- Catholic Memorial High School, Chaplain
Father Charles Luke
- Dominican High School, Chaplain
Father Ricardo Martin
- Vice Chancellor, Archdiocese of Milwaukee
Father Ariel Orozco
- Cursillos in Christianity, Spanish-speaking Secretariat, Milwaukee, Chaplain
Father Glenn Powers
- Saint Francis de Sales Seminary, Faculty
Father Nathan Reesman
- Episcopal Vicar for Parish Administration, Planning, and Priest Placement, Archdiocese of Milwaukee
Father Sergio Rodriguez
- Catholic Charismatic Renewal, Spanish-speaking Apostolate, Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Chaplain
Deacon Redmond Tuttle
- UW Whitewater Warhawk Catholic Campus Ministry
Father James Volkert
- Episcopal Vicar for Clergy, Archdiocese of Milwaukee
Father Michael Wolfe
- Episcopal Vicar for Urban Ministry, Archdiocese of Milwaukee
Pastors: Renewals
Father Phillip Bogacki
- Christ King Parish, Wauwatosa
Father Javier Guativa
- LaSagrada Familia, Dominican Republic
Father Kevin McManaman
- Saint Alphonsus Parish, Greendale
Incardinations
Father Thomas Naidu
- Annunciation Parish, Fox Lake;
- Holy Family Parish, Reeseville;
- Saint Columbkille Parish, Columbus;
- Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, Beaver Dam;
- Saint John the Baptist Parish, Clyman;
- Saint Joseph Parish, Waupun
Retirements
Father Ken Augustine
Father Mike Ignaszak
Father Paul Portland, SDS
Father Pat Wendt
Departures from ministry within the Archdiocese of Milwaukee
Father Oriol Regales
- Saint Andrew Parish, Delavan;
- Saint Patrick Parish, Elkhorn (On loan: Maryknoll Missionaries)