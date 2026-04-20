Jodi Delfosse is deeply involved in issues concerning immigration and racial justice in the Milwaukee area — work that is directly compelled by her Catholic faith. “All God is asking of us,” she says, “is to give that same grace to others that he gives to us.”

Originally from Milwaukee, Delfosse spent her youth in Peoria, Illinois, until attending Marquette University to study communication.

With her husband, Brian (who passed away two years ago), she was a longtime parishioner of SS. Peter and Paul in Milwaukee. She now attends All Saints Catholic Church, Milwaukee.

Now retired, Delfosse enjoys traveling in her free time.

Delfosse has one adult son, Christian.

What was your upbringing like? Did faith always play a big part in your life?

I’m the oldest of three girls, all born within five years, and I think that influenced me a lot — being the “responsible” one, being the one in charge. We went to Catholic elementary school so our church and school was really a big part of my grade school life. That, and our neighborhood — that was our community, and it was incredibly homogenous. All my friends had three or more kids in their family, everyone was white. I kind of wonder if that’s where I get my interest in seeking out new experiences and cultures.

Is that what brought you to All Saints?

Yes, after COVID, as a Lenten project, I challenged myself to try a different parish that was more diverse. It wasn’t as hard as I imagined it would be — to feel at home in a new space. It has a really nice mix of people who are quite welcoming. There is also a fantastic Gospel choir.

When did your faith really start to become “your own” and not just a facet of your cultural background?

I almost could make a case for that happening within the last 10 years or so. My mom is a powerful intercessor who has studied Scripture and developed herself spiritually. That actually made it challenging for me to develop my own ideas, because I had such strong admiration for her. It’s kind of like being an eight-year-old boy and thinking that you have to be Superman when you grow up, even while knowing that you are not. That’s how I viewed my mom.

What made you realize God doesn’t need you to be Superman?

It took me a while to come to that realization that I didn’t have to be the prayer warrior, I didn’t have to be the intercessor, I didn’t have to study the Word exactly the way she did. I can’t point to one event or one period of time in which it became clear. That’s the working of the Holy Spirit — stripping away layers of varnish and paint to reveal your call. Mine is through social justice, the responsibility that we have to care for each other.

Do you have a favorite Scripture verse?

Luke 12:48 — I’m paraphrasing it — “to whom much is given, much is expected.” I pair it with “if not now, when?” And ‘if not me, who?” Together they sum up how I try to live my life, rooted in the commandment Jesus gave us — to love our neighbor as ourself.

What kinds of initiatives are you involved with in your efforts to put that Scripture into action?

A few years ago, I joined the Milwaukee Inner-city Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH), which is a coalition of 42 religious congregations sharing a mission to “empower people to act together in the pursuit of justice.” In 2023, they launched the “We All Belong” campaign and I joined on right away, because that phrase is a summation of what I believe. Through that, I became engaged with the “ICE Out of Milwaukee” coalition, setting up structures to protect and provide for immigrants and others in the event of an ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) surge in Milwaukee.

How is this work connected to your faith?

Our faith helps us make sense of what is going on in the world. When things happen that we are not able to easily understand, or when things happen that clearly feel wrong, even though the words used to describe or explain them might be okay, faith gives us perspective. It gives you clarity that provides a way to explain your opposition to injustice. And if we really believe that all people are made in the image and likeness of God, then we need to take a hard look at how we are treating people, even people who we believe may have done something wrong.

What are some of your go-to resources for learning more about Catholic social teaching?

“Fratelli Tutti” by Pope Francis is a great introduction. Books and articles by both Milwaukee’s own Fr. Bryan Massengale, and Fr. Greg Boyle of Homeboy Industries; both have opened my eyes and heart to issues impacting all of us through the marginalizing and harm of some of us.

How do you think about these issues in terms of your own relationship with God?

We’ve just got to give people grace. That’s the thing, right? Our Catholic faith is about openness and wideness and possibility. All God is asking of us is to give that same grace to others that he gives to us. When people come here looking for safety and a better life for themselves and their family, we need to remember that someone in our own family made that same journey some time ago and were not turned away.