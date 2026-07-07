Members of several religious communities shared fellowship following the inaugural archdiocesan jubilarian celebration. The gathering honored women and men whose ministries have provided decades of faithful service to the Church in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and beyond. (Photo by seancsmithphotos.com)

It was, in the words of Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob, a celebration “long overdue.”

On Sunday, June 28, a collective 6,855 years of service to the Church was recognized with a special Mass for religious men and women jubilarians — those observing a milestone anniversary in their religious life — at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee.

“Welcome to a place that is filled with gratitude for you,” said Archbishop Grob to the jubilarians. “The Church rejoices in you.”

This year, 112 men and women serving 15 religious congregations throughout the Archdiocese of Milwaukee are observing a jubilee anniversary. The longest serving jubilarian, Sr. Esther Smambelan, is celebrating 85 years as a Racine Dominican.

“The congregations all have their own jubilee celebrations, but the archdiocese has never had a special day of celebration for the women and men’s congregations,” explained Vicar for Religious Sr. Diana DeBruin, whose office organized this event. “It’s so important that we, as an archdiocese, acknowledge and celebrate God’s invitation to each jubilarian to follow God through joining religious life.”

Around 40 jubilarians gathered for the Mass, where Archbishop Grob called them “a blessing for the Church” in his homily.

The readings for the Thirteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time, Archbishop Grob noted, are fittingly focused on the themes of discipleship and hospitality. In the first reading, the prophet Elisha is welcomed and cared for on his journey by a righteous woman; in the Gospel, Jesus tells his disciples that “whoever receives you receives me … and whoever gives only a cup of cold water to one of these little ones … will surely not lose his reward.” (Matthew 10:40-42)

“How do we receive Christ who is in others, and in turn, receive God?” the archbishop asked. “How exactly do I, do you, do we, treat, honor, welcome and respect others? What does it look like in real time? To whom will you become the cup of cold water?”

For Sr. Karen Walther, celebrating 60 years as a School Sister of Notre Dame (Central Pacific Province), the answer was a mentally disabled man in need of fellowship.

While she was a pastoral associate at St. George Parish in Kenosha, the man, who lived at a local nursing home, would often ring the convent doorbell — unannounced visits that could be trying to the patience of even the most well-meaning sisters.

“Well, one year I must have sent him a birthday card,” Sr. Karen recalled, sitting in the atrium of the Cathedral following the Mass, where jubilarians enjoyed dinner and dessert.

Tragically, the man was the victim of homicide. Police notified Sr. Karen — because when he died, he had been carrying the birthday card in his pocket.

“It was all crunched up and wrinkled. It was not a new birthday card,” said Sr. Karen, shaking her head, the emotion written on her face. “You have no idea how a little thing might impact somebody. I’ve learned that all people are precious and have something to teach. I probably learned the most from him.”

“I discovered it wasn’t the work — it was the people,” agreed Sr. Julia Rice, SSSF, who has been a Franciscan for 75 years. “The people I work with give me joy.”

Sr. Julia was taught by School Sisters of St. Francis at Pius XI High School in Milwaukee, and she decided shortly after graduation to enter the order herself, describing the decision as “the answer to prayer.”

Several other jubilarians spoke of profound childhood experiences with members of their order. “I was taught by our congregation from first grade through high school, and then I entered right out of high school,” said Sr. Mary Ann Casey, OP, who is celebrating her 70th jubilee with the Sinsinawa Dominicans. “So, I think it was the influence of the sisters that taught me.”

“I had the School Sisters of Notre Dame in grade school and high school, so I was very, very happy with my education. They really did a good job,” said Sr. Maxine Bauer, SSND, also celebrating 70 years of religious life. “When I was in grade school, we were out on the playground and one sister said, ‘Maxine’s going to become a sister someday.’ So, she kind of planted (the idea) in me.”

Growing up in Mexico, Sr. Mariana Chacon, ISSM, was coaxed by her mother into involvement with Schoenstatt Youth, organized by the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary. “The Schoenstatt Sisters were always happy,” she said. “They were always smiling, and there was something different in them.” She is now celebrating her 25th jubilee with the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary.

Sr. Emily Kenkel, ISSM, now the provincial superior for the North American Province of the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary, also belonged to Schoenstatt Youth, and later spent a summer with some of the sisters in the Dominican Republic.

“And it was there that I realized God was calling me to dedicate my life to him,” she said, “and I fell in love with Schoenstatt at the same time, too.”

As provincial, she spends much of her time visiting different ISSM communities to observe the ministries of the sisters. “It’s beautiful to see the piety of the people … to see the many pilgrims that come to our Schoenstatt Shrine, and come, really, in a spirit of faith,” said Sr. Emily, who is celebrating 25 years of religious life.

Fr. Fred Alexander, OCD, grew up being educated by Carmelites and lived near the National Shrine and Museum of St. Thérèse in Illinois. “I didn’t think much of it, but as I look back, I’m sure she had a major hand in that,” he said of the Little Flower, one of the Carmelites’ most beloved saints. Later he enrolled at DePaul University and was “looking basically at making big bucks.” It didn’t happen. “None of that worked out,” he said. “So, after God knocked all that down, I just said, ‘Well, what is it that God really wants me to do?’”

He found the answer gradually, deciding to give the Discalced Carmelites a try “for a few years.”

“Each year I kept saying, ‘I’ll try another year.’ Then I was up to the solemn profession of vows, and I realized that this is for me,” he said. “It wasn’t in my plans, but it was certainly in God’s plans.”