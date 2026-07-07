The 2026 religious jubilarians are recognized during the inaugural Jubilee Mass and celebration. The complete list of this year’s jubilarians is provided below. (Photo by seancsmithphotos.com)

85 YEARS

Sr. Esther Szambelan, OP

Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.

80 YEARS

Sr. Therese Marie Frey, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Yvonne Haase, OSF

Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.

Sr. Claire Pink, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

75 YEARS

Sr. Mary Rose Auler, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Jane Barman, SDS

Catholic educator and creative artist in retirement.

Sr. Barbara Bartek, OP

Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.

Fr. Hugh Birdsall, SDS

Seminary professor, college chaplain and hospital chaplain.

Sr. Virginia Geniese, OP

Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.

Sr. Angelora Grossman, SSJ-TOSF

Sisters of St. Joseph mission and community life.

Sr. Nancy Hansen, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Mary Lou Herrmann, OSF

Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.

Sr. Mary Beth Minkel, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Loraine Pfannenstiel, CSA

Educator in Wisconsin, Kansas, Indiana and Illinois.

Sr. Cecilia Reilly, OSF

Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.

Sr. Julia A Rice, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Rosa Ines Silva, CSA

International educator, formator and administrator.

70 YEARS

Sr. Marian Abing, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Carla Bruskewitz, OP

Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.

Sr. Colette Bruskewitz, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Mary Jacqueline Buckley, SSND

Catholic higher educator and international congregational leader.

Sr. Charla Buening, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Helen Butzler, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Renee Costanzo, OSF

Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.

Fr. Kevin Culligan, OCD

International missionary, scholar, publisher and Carmelite formator.

Fr. John Czyzynski, SCJ

Priestly formator and spiritual director.

Sr. Lee Anne Danczak, SSJ-TOSF

Sisters of St. Joseph mission and community life.

Sr. Maria Eugenia Funez, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Patricia Gallagher, OP

Music, liturgy, campus ministry and spiritual direction.

Sr. Kathryn Van Hulst, SSND

Catholic educator and leader in Hispanic ministry.

Sr. Patricia Kieler, SDS

DSHA teacher, musician and spiritual director.

Sr. Kathleen Kunze, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Marie DeLourdes Larente, SSND

Catholic school leader and SSND Generalate secretary.

Sr. Rose Marie Dischler, OP

Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.

Sr. Margaret Martin, OP

Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.

Sr. Carol Lesch, SSND

Teacher, liturgist, adult literacy and ESL educator.

Sr. Bernadette Luecker, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Guadalupe Madrigal, OP

Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.

Sr. Annette Martinek, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Jo Ann Miller, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Michele Niemojeski, SSJ-TOSF

Sisters of St. Joseph mission and community life.

Sr. Joanne Nigorski, OSF

Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.

Sr. Mary Francita Orcholski, SSND

Teacher, pastoral caregiver and health care minister.

Sr. Rita Mary Phalen, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Annora Polega, SSND

Teacher, principal and missionary educator in Guam.

Sr. Barbara Jean Potthast, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Bernadette Quintanilla, SSND

Educator, pastoral minister and leader in Guam.

Sr. Betty Reinders, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Eleanor Riordon, OSF

Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.

Sr. Judith Schuck, SSND

Educator, engineer, finance and administration leader.

Sr. Ruth Steffen, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Mary Bernard Unpingco, SSND

Pacific Islands educator and justice-and-peace leader.

Sr. Mary Delbert Weisensel, SSND

School leader, tribunal minister and congregational leader.

Sr. Phyllis Wirtz, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Dora Zapf, SDS

Missionary in Tanzania and supporter of worldwide missions.

65 YEARS

Br. Kevin Diederich, SVD

Divine Word missionary ministry and faithful service.

Sr. Mary Lee Grady, SDS

DSHA language teacher and provincial councilor.

Fr. Paul Lippert

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Sr. Juliane Meyer, CSA

Principal, novice director, pastoral leader and volunteer.

Sr. Sheila Novak, SDS

Educator, provincial leader and human trafficking advocate.

Fr. Michael Shay, SDS

Parish minister, provincial leader and humanitarian advocate.

Sr. Mary Martin Voglewede, CSA

Middle school teacher and at-risk populations minister.

60 YEARS

Sr. Rene Backe, CSA

Teacher, novice directress and parish minister.

Sr. Paulette Bergs, SSJ-TOSF

Sisters of St. Joseph mission and community life.

Sr. Mary Ann Casey, OP

Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.

Sr. Carolyn Croft, OP

Teacher, special educator and educational consultant.

Sr. Florence Deacon, OSF

Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.

Fr. Joe Dean, SCJ

Seminary teacher, retreat leader and Native American minister.

Sr. Marie Rose Van Deuren, SSND

SSND ministry, prayer and faithful service.

Sr. Gloria Glynn, OP

Teacher, pastoral minister, adult educator and evangelist.

Sr. Lorraine Marie Henny, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Jean Hinderer, CSA

Education, administration and congregational service.

Fr. Joseph Hornacek

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Sr. Donna Innes, CSA

Educator and administrator from Harlem to Siberia.

Fr. Anthony Kluckman, SCJ

Vocation, parish and Native American ministry.

Sr. Ann Koerner, CSA

Educator, administrator, retreat leader and contemplative outreach minister.

Sr. Kathryn Komarek, OP

Healing ministry through teaching, chaplaincy and spiritual guidance.

Sr. Brigid Layden, CSA

Educator in rehabilitation and correctional facilities.

Sr. Lois Lewandowski, SSJ-TOSF

Sisters of St. Joseph mission and community life.

Sr. Maryann Lucy, OP

Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.

Fr. Richard Mirsberger

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Sr. Joyanne Mueller, OSF

Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.

Sr. Sarah Naughton, OP

Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.

Sr. Marlene Neises, SSSF

Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.

Sr. Sharon Pollnow, CSA

Educator, social worker, spiritual director and general superior.

Sr. Jeremy Quinn, CSA

Teacher and longtime congregational general secretary.

Sr. Beatriz Salazar, COLU

Consecrated life and faithful congregational service.

Sr. Kathryn Schilling, CSA

Special education founder in Latin America.

Sr. Joanita Stelter, CSA

Teacher, Deaf ministry worker and Motherhouse administrator.

Fr. Ernest Unverdoren, OCD

Missionary, provincial treasurer and Holy Hill prior.

Sr. Karen Walther, SSND

SSND ministry, prayer and faithful service.

50 YEARS

Fr. Fred Alexander, OCD

Parish leader and St. Mary of the Hill pastor.

Fr. Michael Barrett

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Fr. Charles Brown, SCJ

Missionary, Scripture scholar and seminary educator.

Fr. Michael Burke, SVD

Divine Word missionary ministry and faithful service.

Fr. Thomas Demse

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Sr. Mary Ellen Diermeier, SSJ-TOSF

Sisters of St. Joseph mission and community life.

Fr. Thomas Eichenberger

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Sr. Marcia Holthaus, OP

Teacher, liturgist and music minister.

Fr. Joseph Jagodensky, SDS

Parish minister, chaplain and Catholic media voice.

Fr. Charles Keefe

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Fr. Kenneth Knippel

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Sr. Julie Ann Krahl, CSA

Teacher, higher educator and social justice advocate.

Sr. M. Alice Kunz, ISSM

Catholic school librarian in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Fr. Michael Michalski

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Fr. Paul Portland, SDS

Salvatorian priestly ministry and parish service.

Br. Frank Presto, SCJ

Parish, Native American, development and provincial ministry.

Sr. Mary Jeanne Quinlivan, OSF

Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.

Sr. Mary Jane Quinn, OP

Radiology, pastoral care, chaplaincy and health ministry.

Sr. Maria Iris Quinones, ISSM

Leadership, sacristy, housekeeping and kitchen ministry.

Sr. Patricia Rass, SSND

Catholic educator, art therapist and spiritual formator.

Fr. David Reith

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Fr. Peter Schuessler, SDS

Formation director and seminary educator.

Sr. Anita Smith, OSF

Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.

Sr. Selina “Sia” Stanaway, OP

Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.

Fr. William Stanfield

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Sr. Celia Struck, OSF

Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.

Fr. Donald Thimm

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Fr. Dennis Witz

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Fr. Michael Zuelke, OFM Conv.

Parish leader, basilica pastor and provincial minister.

40 YEARS

Sr. Sue Felice, OSF

Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.

Sr. Madeline Gianforte, CSA

CORE El Centro founder and congregational councilor.

Fr. Roy Lee

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Fr. Aurelio Perez

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Fr. James Schuerman

Parish minister and Milwaukee auxiliary bishop.

Sr. Wanda Sheber, OSF

Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.

Fr. Ross Shecterle

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Fr. Anthony Zimmer

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

25 YEARS

Sr. Lisa Alexander, SSJ-TOSF

Sisters of St. Joseph mission and community life.

Sr. Arlid Barrera, SSJ-TOSF

Sisters of St. Joseph mission and community life.

Fr. Todd Budde

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Sr. M. Diane Gonzalez, ISSM

Leadership, hospitality and household management ministry.

Sr. M. Emily Kenkel, ISSM

Youth ministry, formation and congregational leadership.

Sr. Linda Kollikulavil, SABS

School principal and senior care CNA.

Sr. Cal Leopold, OSF

Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.

Fr. Javier Bustos Lopez

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Sr. Editha Lushino, COLU

Nursing educator in maternal and child health.

Sr. M. Mara Medina, ISSM

Youth, couples and family formation ministry.

Sr. Maribel Perez, ISSM

Health care, food service and adoration ministry.

Fr. Rafael Querobin, SCJ

Dehonian formator, pastor and provincial leader.

Fr. Oriol Regales Vallverdu

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Fr. Thomas Vathappallil, MCBS

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Fr. Daniel Volkert

Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.