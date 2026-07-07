The 2026 religious jubilarians are recognized during the inaugural Jubilee Mass and celebration. The complete list of this year’s jubilarians is provided below. (Photo by seancsmithphotos.com)
85 YEARS
Sr. Esther Szambelan, OP
Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.
80 YEARS
Sr. Therese Marie Frey, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Yvonne Haase, OSF
Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.
Sr. Claire Pink, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
75 YEARS
Sr. Mary Rose Auler, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Jane Barman, SDS
Catholic educator and creative artist in retirement.
Sr. Barbara Bartek, OP
Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.
Fr. Hugh Birdsall, SDS
Seminary professor, college chaplain and hospital chaplain.
Sr. Virginia Geniese, OP
Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.
Sr. Angelora Grossman, SSJ-TOSF
Sisters of St. Joseph mission and community life.
Sr. Nancy Hansen, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Mary Lou Herrmann, OSF
Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.
Sr. Mary Beth Minkel, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Loraine Pfannenstiel, CSA
Educator in Wisconsin, Kansas, Indiana and Illinois.
Sr. Cecilia Reilly, OSF
Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.
Sr. Julia A Rice, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Rosa Ines Silva, CSA
International educator, formator and administrator.
70 YEARS
Sr. Marian Abing, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Carla Bruskewitz, OP
Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.
Sr. Colette Bruskewitz, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Mary Jacqueline Buckley, SSND
Catholic higher educator and international congregational leader.
Sr. Charla Buening, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Helen Butzler, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Renee Costanzo, OSF
Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.
Fr. Kevin Culligan, OCD
International missionary, scholar, publisher and Carmelite formator.
Fr. John Czyzynski, SCJ
Priestly formator and spiritual director.
Sr. Lee Anne Danczak, SSJ-TOSF
Sisters of St. Joseph mission and community life.
Sr. Maria Eugenia Funez, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Patricia Gallagher, OP
Music, liturgy, campus ministry and spiritual direction.
Sr. Kathryn Van Hulst, SSND
Catholic educator and leader in Hispanic ministry.
Sr. Patricia Kieler, SDS
DSHA teacher, musician and spiritual director.
Sr. Kathleen Kunze, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Marie DeLourdes Larente, SSND
Catholic school leader and SSND Generalate secretary.
Sr. Rose Marie Dischler, OP
Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.
Sr. Margaret Martin, OP
Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.
Sr. Carol Lesch, SSND
Teacher, liturgist, adult literacy and ESL educator.
Sr. Bernadette Luecker, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Guadalupe Madrigal, OP
Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.
Sr. Annette Martinek, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Jo Ann Miller, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Michele Niemojeski, SSJ-TOSF
Sisters of St. Joseph mission and community life.
Sr. Joanne Nigorski, OSF
Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.
Sr. Mary Francita Orcholski, SSND
Teacher, pastoral caregiver and health care minister.
Sr. Rita Mary Phalen, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Annora Polega, SSND
Teacher, principal and missionary educator in Guam.
Sr. Barbara Jean Potthast, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Bernadette Quintanilla, SSND
Educator, pastoral minister and leader in Guam.
Sr. Betty Reinders, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Eleanor Riordon, OSF
Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.
Sr. Judith Schuck, SSND
Educator, engineer, finance and administration leader.
Sr. Ruth Steffen, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Mary Bernard Unpingco, SSND
Pacific Islands educator and justice-and-peace leader.
Sr. Mary Delbert Weisensel, SSND
School leader, tribunal minister and congregational leader.
Sr. Phyllis Wirtz, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Dora Zapf, SDS
Missionary in Tanzania and supporter of worldwide missions.
65 YEARS
Br. Kevin Diederich, SVD
Divine Word missionary ministry and faithful service.
Sr. Mary Lee Grady, SDS
DSHA language teacher and provincial councilor.
Fr. Paul Lippert
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Sr. Juliane Meyer, CSA
Principal, novice director, pastoral leader and volunteer.
Sr. Sheila Novak, SDS
Educator, provincial leader and human trafficking advocate.
Fr. Michael Shay, SDS
Parish minister, provincial leader and humanitarian advocate.
Sr. Mary Martin Voglewede, CSA
Middle school teacher and at-risk populations minister.
60 YEARS
Sr. Rene Backe, CSA
Teacher, novice directress and parish minister.
Sr. Paulette Bergs, SSJ-TOSF
Sisters of St. Joseph mission and community life.
Sr. Mary Ann Casey, OP
Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.
Sr. Carolyn Croft, OP
Teacher, special educator and educational consultant.
Sr. Florence Deacon, OSF
Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.
Fr. Joe Dean, SCJ
Seminary teacher, retreat leader and Native American minister.
Sr. Marie Rose Van Deuren, SSND
SSND ministry, prayer and faithful service.
Sr. Gloria Glynn, OP
Teacher, pastoral minister, adult educator and evangelist.
Sr. Lorraine Marie Henny, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Jean Hinderer, CSA
Education, administration and congregational service.
Fr. Joseph Hornacek
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Sr. Donna Innes, CSA
Educator and administrator from Harlem to Siberia.
Fr. Anthony Kluckman, SCJ
Vocation, parish and Native American ministry.
Sr. Ann Koerner, CSA
Educator, administrator, retreat leader and contemplative outreach minister.
Sr. Kathryn Komarek, OP
Healing ministry through teaching, chaplaincy and spiritual guidance.
Sr. Brigid Layden, CSA
Educator in rehabilitation and correctional facilities.
Sr. Lois Lewandowski, SSJ-TOSF
Sisters of St. Joseph mission and community life.
Sr. Maryann Lucy, OP
Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.
Fr. Richard Mirsberger
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Sr. Joyanne Mueller, OSF
Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.
Sr. Sarah Naughton, OP
Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.
Sr. Marlene Neises, SSSF
Prayer, community life and School Sisters of St. Francis mission.
Sr. Sharon Pollnow, CSA
Educator, social worker, spiritual director and general superior.
Sr. Jeremy Quinn, CSA
Teacher and longtime congregational general secretary.
Sr. Beatriz Salazar, COLU
Consecrated life and faithful congregational service.
Sr. Kathryn Schilling, CSA
Special education founder in Latin America.
Sr. Joanita Stelter, CSA
Teacher, Deaf ministry worker and Motherhouse administrator.
Fr. Ernest Unverdoren, OCD
Missionary, provincial treasurer and Holy Hill prior.
Sr. Karen Walther, SSND
SSND ministry, prayer and faithful service.
50 YEARS
Fr. Fred Alexander, OCD
Parish leader and St. Mary of the Hill pastor.
Fr. Michael Barrett
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Fr. Charles Brown, SCJ
Missionary, Scripture scholar and seminary educator.
Fr. Michael Burke, SVD
Divine Word missionary ministry and faithful service.
Fr. Thomas Demse
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Sr. Mary Ellen Diermeier, SSJ-TOSF
Sisters of St. Joseph mission and community life.
Fr. Thomas Eichenberger
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Sr. Marcia Holthaus, OP
Teacher, liturgist and music minister.
Fr. Joseph Jagodensky, SDS
Parish minister, chaplain and Catholic media voice.
Fr. Charles Keefe
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Fr. Kenneth Knippel
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Sr. Julie Ann Krahl, CSA
Teacher, higher educator and social justice advocate.
Sr. M. Alice Kunz, ISSM
Catholic school librarian in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Fr. Michael Michalski
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Fr. Paul Portland, SDS
Salvatorian priestly ministry and parish service.
Br. Frank Presto, SCJ
Parish, Native American, development and provincial ministry.
Sr. Mary Jeanne Quinlivan, OSF
Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.
Sr. Mary Jane Quinn, OP
Radiology, pastoral care, chaplaincy and health ministry.
Sr. Maria Iris Quinones, ISSM
Leadership, sacristy, housekeeping and kitchen ministry.
Sr. Patricia Rass, SSND
Catholic educator, art therapist and spiritual formator.
Fr. David Reith
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Fr. Peter Schuessler, SDS
Formation director and seminary educator.
Sr. Anita Smith, OSF
Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.
Sr. Selina “Sia” Stanaway, OP
Dominican consecrated life, prayer and service to the Church.
Fr. William Stanfield
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Sr. Celia Struck, OSF
Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.
Fr. Donald Thimm
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Fr. Dennis Witz
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Fr. Michael Zuelke, OFM Conv.
Parish leader, basilica pastor and provincial minister.
40 YEARS
Sr. Sue Felice, OSF
Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.
Sr. Madeline Gianforte, CSA
CORE El Centro founder and congregational councilor.
Fr. Roy Lee
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Fr. Aurelio Perez
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Fr. James Schuerman
Parish minister and Milwaukee auxiliary bishop.
Sr. Wanda Sheber, OSF
Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.
Fr. Ross Shecterle
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Fr. Anthony Zimmer
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
25 YEARS
Sr. Lisa Alexander, SSJ-TOSF
Sisters of St. Joseph mission and community life.
Sr. Arlid Barrera, SSJ-TOSF
Sisters of St. Joseph mission and community life.
Fr. Todd Budde
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Sr. M. Diane Gonzalez, ISSM
Leadership, hospitality and household management ministry.
Sr. M. Emily Kenkel, ISSM
Youth ministry, formation and congregational leadership.
Sr. Linda Kollikulavil, SABS
School principal and senior care CNA.
Sr. Cal Leopold, OSF
Franciscan prayer, ministry and compassionate service to the Church.
Fr. Javier Bustos Lopez
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Sr. Editha Lushino, COLU
Nursing educator in maternal and child health.
Sr. M. Mara Medina, ISSM
Youth, couples and family formation ministry.
Sr. Maribel Perez, ISSM
Health care, food service and adoration ministry.
Fr. Rafael Querobin, SCJ
Dehonian formator, pastor and provincial leader.
Fr. Oriol Regales Vallverdu
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Fr. Thomas Vathappallil, MCBS
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Fr. Daniel Volkert
Faithful priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.