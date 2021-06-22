Joel Eul, a 1979 graduate, has been named the next principal at St. Thomas More High School. Eul, who will replace Nicholas Kelly on July 1, previously served as St. Thomas More’s principal from 1997-2003 and most recently worked as assistant principal at 53rd Street School on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

“We are extremely grateful to Nicholas Kelly for all he has done for our school, particularly his leadership during the challenging Covid-19 pandemic,” St. Thomas More President John Hoch said. “While Nic leaves large shoes to fill, I have immense confidence in Joel’s ability to lead the St. Thomas More academic team. With his extensive experience in educational leadership, coupled with his incredible passion and dedication for St. Thomas More, Joel is the perfect person to continue the progress that our school has achieved in recent years.”

Since leaving St. Thomas More in 2003, Eul had led multiple Milwaukee-area public and charter schools. Before joining the leadership team at 53rd Street School, Eul served as principal at Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary School, Community High School, James E. Groppi High School, UWM Urban Day School and Whitnall High School.

“Along with a wide variety of academic offerings, St. Thomas More possesses a unique spirit of support and love that differentiates it from other educational institutions,” said Eul, who will leave the comforts of retirement to assume the principal role at St. Thomas More. “St. Thomas More provides education the way that it should be, balancing academics with personal, physical, emotional, and spiritual growth and exploration. For 150 years, St. Thomas More and its predecessor schools have educated and nurtured the whole child, and I am excited to serve the school for its 151st year.”

Eul holds a master’s degree in administrative leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a bachelor’s degree in English and physical education from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He and his wife, Mary Kay, live in Milwaukee and are members of St. Gregory the Great Parish. They have three adult children and two grandchildren.