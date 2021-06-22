Mount Mary University’s religious memorial at the corner of Menomonee River Parkway and Burleigh Street is being updated to better reflect the renewed presence of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, who will be moving to the Trinity Woods intergenerational housing community this fall.

A shrine to the Sacred Heart of Jesus that has been on the Mount Mary campus for 70 years is being removed and will be replaced with a statue of Mary from Notre Dame of Elm Grove or a similar replica.

For more than half a century, this shrine was an icon on that corner, said Mount Mary Vice President for Mission and Identity S. Joan Penzenstadler SSND. “In light of the repair that is needed and the move of our SSNDs from Elm Grove onto this campus, we thought it only fitting to replace the well-worn statue with a statue symbolizing our new beginning.”

The shrine has been dismantled in keeping with the guidelines of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, Penzenstadler said. Work is expected to be completed by fall.