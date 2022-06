St. Charles Borromeo, Milwaukee, held a brat fry and car wash Saturday, June 4, for Trevor Le-Morrison, a Class of 2019 alumni. His friends from both St. Charles Borromeo and Greenfield High School came out to help raise $3,500 in donations for his family. Le-Morrison was injured in a hit-and-run accident in May and is in the hospital, where he is healing from multiple injuries. (Submitted photo)