Priest Placements – spring 2022

 

Pastor / Administrator / Parish Director:

Parish                                                                                                               Priest / Parish Director

Gesu, Milwaukee                                                                                                Fr. Benjamin Osborne, SJ

St. Catherine of Siena, Ripon                                                                               Diane Nowinski

St. James, Menomonee Falls                                                                               Fr. John Hemsing

St. Joseph, Grafton                                                                                             Fr. Nicholas Baumgardner

St. Matthias, Milwaukee                                                                                      Fr. Jerry Herda

St. Martin of Tours, Franklin                                                                                Fr. Andrzej Sudol, SCJ

St. Therese, Milwaukee                                                                                       Fr. Thomas Varkey, SAC

Shared Pastor / Administrator / Parish Director:

Parish                                                                                                               Priest

Blessed Sacrament, Milwaukee/St. Francis de Sales Seminary                                Fr. Glenn Powers

Blessed Trinity, Sheboygan Falls; St. John Evangelist, Kohler                                  Fr. Jonathon Schmeckel

Prince of Peace; St. Raphael; St. Vincent de Paul, Milwaukee                                  Fr. Fabian Rodas, FMM

St. James, Mukwonago; St. Therese, Eagle                                                           Fr. Jordan Berghouse

St. Mary, Mayville; St. Andrew, Leroy; St. Theresa, Theresa (as of 9/1/22)                 Fr. Joseph Dominic, SAC

St. Monica, Whitefish Bay; St. Eugene, Fox Point                                                   Fr. Mark Payne

St. Rita; Holy Assumption; St. Augustine, West Allis                                              Fr. Gerardo Carcar

St. Roman; St. Charles Borromeo, Milwaukee                                                       Fr. Gideon Buya

Our Lady of the Lakes, Random Lake; Divine Savior, Fredonia                                Deb Hamm

Kenosha-Racine County Line Catholic Parishes                                                    Deacon Anton Nikolai

(St. Robert Bellarmine, Union Grove; St. John the Baptist, Paris; St. Francis Xavier, Brighton; St. Mary of the Assumption, Kansasville)

Associate Pastor:

Parish                                                                                                               Priest

Gesu, Milwaukee                                                                                                Fr. Thomas Anderson, SJ

Holy Family, Fond du Lac                                                                                    Fr. Michael Malucha

Holy Family, Fond du Lac                                                                                    Fr. Pedro Ruiz

St. Charles, Hartland                                                                                           Fr. Ariel Orozco

St. Francis Borgia, Cedarburg                                                                              Fr. Matthew Ferch

St. Martin of Tours, Franklin                                                                                Fr. Son Thai Nguyen, SCJ

St. John Vianney, Brookfield                                                                               Fr. Marco Valentini

Shared Associate Pastor:

Parish                                                                                                               Priest

Blessed Sacrament, Milwaukee/St. Thomas More High School                              Fr. Alex Nwosu

Holy Assumption; St. Rita; St. Augustine, West Allis                                              Fr. Matthew Kirk

Prince of Peace; St. Raphael; St. Vincent de Paul, Milwaukee                                  Fr. Alejandro Umul, FMM

St. Peter, Slinger; Resurrection, Allenton; St. Lawrence, St. Lawrence                       Fr. Russ Arnett

St. Monica, Whitefish Bay; St. Eugene, Fox Point                                                   Fr. Tonny Kizza

St. Frances Cabrini; Immaculate Conception/St. Mary, West Bend                          Fr. Kevin Harmon

Family of Four Parishes                                                                                      Fr. Carlos Londono

(Old St. Mary; Three Holy Women; SS Peter & Paul; Our Lady of Divine Providence, Milwaukee)

Special Assignments:

  • Judicial Vicar – Mark Payne
  • Moderator of the Curia – Phillip Bogacki
  • Rector, Saint Frances de Sales Seminary – Luke Strand
  • Vice Rector, Saint Francis de Sales Seminary – John Baumgardner
  • Faculty, St. Francis de Sales Seminary; Sacred Heart Seminary & School of Theology – John Paul Mitchell

Priest Retirements – thru December 2022:

  • Loyola Amalraj
  • Tom Biersack
  • Lawrence Frankovich, OFM
  • Brian Holbus
  • Terence Langley, SCJ