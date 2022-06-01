Priest Placements – spring 2022
Pastor / Administrator / Parish Director:
Parish Priest / Parish Director
Gesu, Milwaukee Fr. Benjamin Osborne, SJ
St. Catherine of Siena, Ripon Diane Nowinski
St. James, Menomonee Falls Fr. John Hemsing
St. Joseph, Grafton Fr. Nicholas Baumgardner
St. Matthias, Milwaukee Fr. Jerry Herda
St. Martin of Tours, Franklin Fr. Andrzej Sudol, SCJ
St. Therese, Milwaukee Fr. Thomas Varkey, SAC
Shared Pastor / Administrator / Parish Director:
Parish Priest
Blessed Sacrament, Milwaukee/St. Francis de Sales Seminary Fr. Glenn Powers
Blessed Trinity, Sheboygan Falls; St. John Evangelist, Kohler Fr. Jonathon Schmeckel
Prince of Peace; St. Raphael; St. Vincent de Paul, Milwaukee Fr. Fabian Rodas, FMM
St. James, Mukwonago; St. Therese, Eagle Fr. Jordan Berghouse
St. Mary, Mayville; St. Andrew, Leroy; St. Theresa, Theresa (as of 9/1/22) Fr. Joseph Dominic, SAC
St. Monica, Whitefish Bay; St. Eugene, Fox Point Fr. Mark Payne
St. Rita; Holy Assumption; St. Augustine, West Allis Fr. Gerardo Carcar
St. Roman; St. Charles Borromeo, Milwaukee Fr. Gideon Buya
Our Lady of the Lakes, Random Lake; Divine Savior, Fredonia Deb Hamm
Kenosha-Racine County Line Catholic Parishes Deacon Anton Nikolai
(St. Robert Bellarmine, Union Grove; St. John the Baptist, Paris; St. Francis Xavier, Brighton; St. Mary of the Assumption, Kansasville)
Associate Pastor:
Parish Priest
Gesu, Milwaukee Fr. Thomas Anderson, SJ
Holy Family, Fond du Lac Fr. Michael Malucha
Holy Family, Fond du Lac Fr. Pedro Ruiz
St. Charles, Hartland Fr. Ariel Orozco
St. Francis Borgia, Cedarburg Fr. Matthew Ferch
St. Martin of Tours, Franklin Fr. Son Thai Nguyen, SCJ
St. John Vianney, Brookfield Fr. Marco Valentini
Shared Associate Pastor:
Parish Priest
Blessed Sacrament, Milwaukee/St. Thomas More High School Fr. Alex Nwosu
Holy Assumption; St. Rita; St. Augustine, West Allis Fr. Matthew Kirk
Prince of Peace; St. Raphael; St. Vincent de Paul, Milwaukee Fr. Alejandro Umul, FMM
St. Peter, Slinger; Resurrection, Allenton; St. Lawrence, St. Lawrence Fr. Russ Arnett
St. Monica, Whitefish Bay; St. Eugene, Fox Point Fr. Tonny Kizza
St. Frances Cabrini; Immaculate Conception/St. Mary, West Bend Fr. Kevin Harmon
Family of Four Parishes Fr. Carlos Londono
(Old St. Mary; Three Holy Women; SS Peter & Paul; Our Lady of Divine Providence, Milwaukee)
Special Assignments:
- Judicial Vicar – Mark Payne
- Moderator of the Curia – Phillip Bogacki
- Rector, Saint Frances de Sales Seminary – Luke Strand
- Vice Rector, Saint Francis de Sales Seminary – John Baumgardner
- Faculty, St. Francis de Sales Seminary; Sacred Heart Seminary & School of Theology – John Paul Mitchell
Priest Retirements – thru December 2022:
- Loyola Amalraj
- Tom Biersack
- Lawrence Frankovich, OFM
- Brian Holbus
- Terence Langley, SCJ