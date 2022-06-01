Priest Placements – spring 2022

Pastor / Administrator / Parish Director:

Parish Priest / Parish Director

Gesu, Milwaukee Fr. Benjamin Osborne, SJ

St. Catherine of Siena, Ripon Diane Nowinski

St. James, Menomonee Falls Fr. John Hemsing

St. Joseph, Grafton Fr. Nicholas Baumgardner

St. Matthias, Milwaukee Fr. Jerry Herda

St. Martin of Tours, Franklin Fr. Andrzej Sudol, SCJ

St. Therese, Milwaukee Fr. Thomas Varkey, SAC

Shared Pastor / Administrator / Parish Director:

Parish Priest

Blessed Sacrament, Milwaukee/St. Francis de Sales Seminary Fr. Glenn Powers

Blessed Trinity, Sheboygan Falls; St. John Evangelist, Kohler Fr. Jonathon Schmeckel

Prince of Peace; St. Raphael; St. Vincent de Paul, Milwaukee Fr. Fabian Rodas, FMM

St. James, Mukwonago; St. Therese, Eagle Fr. Jordan Berghouse

St. Mary, Mayville; St. Andrew, Leroy; St. Theresa, Theresa (as of 9/1/22) Fr. Joseph Dominic, SAC

St. Monica, Whitefish Bay; St. Eugene, Fox Point Fr. Mark Payne

St. Rita; Holy Assumption; St. Augustine, West Allis Fr. Gerardo Carcar

St. Roman; St. Charles Borromeo, Milwaukee Fr. Gideon Buya

Our Lady of the Lakes, Random Lake; Divine Savior, Fredonia Deb Hamm

Kenosha-Racine County Line Catholic Parishes Deacon Anton Nikolai

(St. Robert Bellarmine, Union Grove; St. John the Baptist, Paris; St. Francis Xavier, Brighton; St. Mary of the Assumption, Kansasville)

Associate Pastor:

Parish Priest

Gesu, Milwaukee Fr. Thomas Anderson, SJ

Holy Family, Fond du Lac Fr. Michael Malucha

Holy Family, Fond du Lac Fr. Pedro Ruiz

St. Charles, Hartland Fr. Ariel Orozco

St. Francis Borgia, Cedarburg Fr. Matthew Ferch

St. Martin of Tours, Franklin Fr. Son Thai Nguyen, SCJ

St. John Vianney, Brookfield Fr. Marco Valentini

Shared Associate Pastor:

Parish Priest

Blessed Sacrament, Milwaukee/St. Thomas More High School Fr. Alex Nwosu

Holy Assumption; St. Rita; St. Augustine, West Allis Fr. Matthew Kirk

Prince of Peace; St. Raphael; St. Vincent de Paul, Milwaukee Fr. Alejandro Umul, FMM

St. Peter, Slinger; Resurrection, Allenton; St. Lawrence, St. Lawrence Fr. Russ Arnett

St. Monica, Whitefish Bay; St. Eugene, Fox Point Fr. Tonny Kizza

St. Frances Cabrini; Immaculate Conception/St. Mary, West Bend Fr. Kevin Harmon

Family of Four Parishes Fr. Carlos Londono

(Old St. Mary; Three Holy Women; SS Peter & Paul; Our Lady of Divine Providence, Milwaukee)



Special Assignments:

Judicial Vicar – Mark Payne

Moderator of the Curia – Phillip Bogacki

Rector, Saint Frances de Sales Seminary – Luke Strand

Vice Rector, Saint Francis de Sales Seminary – John Baumgardner

Faculty, St. Francis de Sales Seminary; Sacred Heart Seminary & School of Theology – John Paul Mitchell

Priest Retirements – thru December 2022: