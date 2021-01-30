St. Camillus will partner with Marquette University, providing student clinical experiences benefitting not only the students, but also their residents. For the spring 2021 semester, St. Camillus will host two Marquette University students pursuing masters degrees in Marquette’s Clinical Mental Health program for an onsite practicum six to eight hours per week. St. Camillus will coordinate duties with their Social Services and Nursing teams and identifying residents in their Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing buildings who will benefit most from this program.

“I have a passion for working with the elderly population. I appreciate St. Camillus’ approach, in recognizing that each individual has unique need,” said Marquette student Amber Herbst.

As a not-for-profit, St. Camillus Life Plan Community is dedicated to providing quality and compassionate services to seniors. St. Camillus has been proudly serving southeastern Wisconsin for over 90 years.