St. Camillus (10101 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee) held an open house for its new East Residence in March. (Submitted photo)

After considerable research, the team at St. Camillus found that seniors today are concerned about their quality of life. Older adults are also aware that staying physically active and mentally stimulated is imperative for their overall wellbeing, so they often look for those elements when creating a living plan.

With that in mind, St. Camillus expanded and will open the East Residence this month. In March, there was an open house that featured a tour of the first-floor common spaces and a sampling of the staged apartments.

St. Camillus Marketing Manager Krista Simko Jones said more aging adults than ever were interested in independent senior living housing in their market.

“We also saw the same demand internally as many of our larger apartment styles had waitlists of up to five years. The average age of those researching for senior housing was trending at a younger age,” she said.

The East Residence expansion features 168 apartments with large living spaces and spectacular views.

Jones added that the West and East Independent Living Residences will be connected, allowing residents to enjoy endless social, educational, physical and spiritual opportunities.

“Our West Residence is currently going (through) extensive renovations, including an updated Bluemound Market and Deli, dining room and various common spaces throughout the entire first floor,” she said. “Two independent living residences, one joint community for residents to enjoy.”

St. Camillus Independent Living Residences is open to adults 62 and older, and offers 18 different floor plans, ranging from 1,205 to 1,975 square feet.

The East Residence broke ground in December 2019, and they look forward to residents moving in after this 26-month project.

“We took our first reservation for our priority waitlist in 2014 and have been working through case studies, planning phases, city approvals, reservations and lastly, construction for more than eight years,” said Jones. “The East Residence is already almost 80 percent reserved. Various apartment styles are sold out. Our top floor, which is the 15th floor, has only one available apartment-style (unit) left.”

A chapel in the East Residence will offer a regular Mass schedule and spiritual programming for the residents.

In addition to extensive culinary and dining options, the East Residence includes social opportunities, such as a rotating art gallery and theater. The East Residence addition also consists of a brand new Revitalize Wellness Center featuring exercise studios, a yoga garden, a whirlpool, a golf simulator, and outdoor putting green and pickleball court.

For more information on St. Camillus residential living opportunities, visit https://www.stcam.com or call 414-259-6310.