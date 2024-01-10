Last year, Pro-Life Wisconsin expected to host its final trip to Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life held in January near the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

The court’s Dobbs decision June 24, 2022, effectively outlawed abortion in Wisconsin and some other states.

Unfortunately, after 50 years of abortion on demand, Pro-Life Wisconsin could see that Americans were addicted to abortion, explained Cindy Mich, Communications Director.

“Because they have friends in high places, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin decided to roll the dice and resume abortions in Milwaukee and Dane counties. The district attorneys and sheriffs in Milwaukee and Dane counties have made it clear that they are not going to enforce the law, which they all took an oath of office to do,” Mich said.

For these reasons, Pro-Life Wisconsin decided to participate in the March for Life again.

The March for Life trip to Washington, D.C., takes place Jan. 17-21. This event unites pro-life people to act as witnesses for life on a national level.

“Our supporters really wanted us to go,” Mich said. “We listen to our people. The fight has just begun.”

Despite the Dobbs decision, the mission of Pro-Life Wisconsin — to protect the innocent and the vulnerable — has not changed.

“Yet, how we choose to carry it out has to pivot at a moment’s notice,” Mich explained. “Pro-Life Wisconsin has always been ready to fight the battle, whether it is out front of an abortion center, in the State Capitol or the courts. We will employ every legal remedy to keep abortion out of the state of Wisconsin.”

The theme for the 2024 march is “With Every Woman, For Every Child.”

“The emphasis is on the ideal of ‘You can do this, and I will help you! You are not alone and worthy of love and support,’” Mich said.