Fr. Patrick Magnor, Parish Administrator of the Kewaskum parishes of St. Michael’s and Holy Trinity, holds up a chasuble made by Altar Guild girls in honor of his ordination in 2020 and his fifth anniversary. (Photo by Anne Trautner)

When Fr. Patrick Magnor was ordained a priest in 2020, only his family members could attend his first Mass because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Father didn’t get anything as far as a Mass with parishioners, a party … nothing,” St. Michael parishioner Jean van Vorshelen said. “That seems wrong, but it’s never too late to make a wrong a right. Just like it’s never too late to go to confession, never too late to say you’re sorry, never too late to go back to church.”

So, parishioners of St. Michael’s and Holy Trinity parishes in Kewaskum, where Fr. Magnor is parish administrator, came together to fix what happened with the lockdown.

Plans were made for a special Mass celebrating the fifth anniversary of Fr. Magnor’s priestly ordination, with a dinner reception and party following.

Then, on Saturday, May 17, exactly five years after Fr. Magnor celebrated his first Mass with just a few family members present, he celebrated Mass with family and friends filling the pews in St. Michael Church.

One special part of the Mass was when Fr. Magnor presented his parents with the traditional gifts he had given to them at his first Mass five years earlier.

“Traditionally, a newly ordained priest presents his mother with the maniturgium. It is a cloth that is used to wipe the hands of the newly ordained priest’s hands after he is anointed with sacred chrism,” Fr. Magnor explained. “Just as moms spend their lives cleaning up after their kids, they receive this, which is stained with the sacred chrism.”

According to tradition, the mother keeps the cloth with her until she dies, and then it goes into her coffin. When the Lord comes to give her judgment, he asks, “What have you done for me?”

The mother of the priest answers, “I gave you my son as a priest.”

Fr. Magnor then presented his father with the stole he wore when he heard his first confession. This tradition recognizes the father’s role in teaching how to enforce justice and show mercy, things that are done in the Sacrament of Reconciliation.

“My father did, as did my mom, show me both those things, particularly mercy after getting into a car accident and after almost burning down my family’s farm with a brush fire when I was 19 years old. My father lent mercy toward me, so I give this confessional stole to my father,” Fr. Magnor said.

Traditionally, the stole is buried with the priest’s father. When he stands before the Lord, he says, “I have given you my son to be a priest.”

In another special part of the Mass, members of the Altar Guild of Holy Trinity and St. Michael’s parishes presented Fr. Magnor with a chasuble they made for him to mark the special occasion.

Adorning the front of the chasuble is a rose to the Blessed Virgin Mary, and on the back is an image of Our Lady of Knock. The image recalls the Marian apparition that occurred in the village of Knock in Ireland in 1879.

“There are no vestments of Our Lady of Knock that I have seen. I actually have been looking, so this is very providential,” said Fr. Magnor, who has Irish heritage.

With more than 20 girls in the Altar Guild, it was difficult to keep the chasuble a secret. Fr. Magnor came close to discovering it one day when he heard chatter coming from the church basement. When he went downstairs to investigate, the girls hid while one of their leaders, Bridget Schumaker, distracted him.

“It seems fitting that we were able to actually celebrate what happened five years ago,” she said. “I remember five years ago there was discussion that they were not going to ordain this class because of the shutdown. I was very sad for them. Then, when I heard that they were being ordained, I was so joyful because it’s important to have priests in the world giving the sacraments and celebrating the Mass because of the graces that pour into the world.”

During the five-year celebration, the parishioners expressed their appreciation for Fr. Magnor, who will become pastor of their parishes effective June 1.

“Five years ago, it was not possible for you to celebrate in this manner as the world was locked down, but today we are grateful that we can come together and express our heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to you for your sacrifice and commitment to your priestly vocation,” parishioner Christine Schellinger said.

“Priests are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We are their family, and we love them. I hope all priests know how much they really mean to their parishioners,” van Vorshelen said.

The feeling is mutual.

“I love being your priest,” Fr. Magnor told parishioners. “I deeply appreciate your faithfulness, your prayers and just the way you go in a very quiet way, but a very loving way, to live out the joy of the Gospel.”