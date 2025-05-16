Family: Youngest of four, with two brothers and a sister who are married; three nieces and one nephew.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in film from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and currently studying for master’s degree in Systematic Theology at Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology, Franklin.

Hometown: Shawano, just northwest of Green Bay.

Workplace and position: High school youth minister for St. Robert, Shorewood, and Holy Family, Whitefish Bay.

Can you describe a moment that changed your relationship with God?

Most — if not all — of my life-changing moments have evolved around Eucharistic Adoration. A recent moment was when I was visiting Paris for the first time and went to the Sacré-Cœur Basilica. In a building filled with amazing art, the most beautiful thing I saw was the Holy Eucharist in perpetual adoration above the altar. A realization hit me that an artist has no control over who views or receives their art, they create it with a vague notion of their audience in mind. But, when Christ gave us the Eucharist, he knew exactly who was going to view or receive it. He specifically had me in mind, and in a basilica filled with art made for everyone, I felt the individual gift of Christ to me in the Eucharist.

Tell me about your experience of parish life.

I have a unique perspective of my parish life because I work at the same parish that I belong to, which I prefer. I’ve been able to be involved in a range of different ministries and work alongside parishioners of all degrees. Over the past six or seven years, it has truly become my community and a place where I feel at home.

What drew you to your job?

I would say that my own high school and youth ministry experience had a vital impact on my own faith journey, so there is a passion in my heart for teaching students about the joys and beauties of God and the abundance of love he pours out for each of them. I also really appreciate the creativity and fun that goes into planning ways that our students can encounter Christ.

Who has made a big impact on your spiritual life and what did that look like?

My dad has always been the person I attribute to having the biggest impact on my spiritual life. He was closely involved in our youth ministry program while I was in middle and high school and was my constant companion on our yearly trips to Steubenville youth conferences where my relationship with God was transformed in an extreme way.

What is something that inspires you?

I’m so often inspired by the students in my ministry, especially those who are preparing for Confirmation. It is really cool to see their transformation throughout the year of not really caring about their faith to really desiring the Sacrament of Confirmation and wanting to continue their faith and prayer life.

What’s one daily practice you would recommend everyone adopt for themselves?

Naps and walks!

Do you find yourself using your film degree in your youth ministry work? If so, how?

Surprisingly, running a film set uses a very similar set of skills to running a Confirmation retreat. There’s also a lot of creativity and craftsmanship that I am able to incorporate into my ministry. I may not be actually capturing or editing video, but many other skills transfer over.

What is something people would be surprised to learn about you?

I’m really into the deliverance ministry of the Catholic Church and learning about exorcisms and spiritual warfare. It’s a topic that’s not always talked about but a powerful witness to Christ’s victory over evil and, I think, is an important part of evangelizing a world with a materialist philosophy.

If you had an unlimited travel budget, where is the first place you would go?

I would go to New Zealand and explore the countryside pretending I’m a character in “The Lord of the Rings.”

Is there a movie that has made a particularly strong impact on you? If so, what is it and what made it so impactful?

“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy is just so fun and adventurous, has great characters, and an even greater plot. From Tolkien’s inception through the final product of the movies, it’s just a really well-told story and audio/visual masterpiece.

Who are your go-to patron saints?

St. Cecilia is my Confirmation saint and St. John Paul II is someone I often ask for intercession for my ministry. Pope Benedict XVI is someone I’ve been asking for prayers while studying theology.