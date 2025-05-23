Frs. Aaron Siehr, Brady Gagne and Timothy Sanchez and Aaron were ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee on May 17 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee, by Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob. See the Catholic Herald story on Archbishop Grob’s ordination homily here.

The Rite of Ordination includes more than 10 specific parts that take place during Mass. These include election, calling and presentation of the candidates; promises by the candidates; specific prayers; vesting as a priest; and a personal welcome of each candidate by every other priest present. (Photos by David Bernacchi)