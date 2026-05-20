A refurbished high altar from the now-demolished St. John the Baptist Parish in Cullom, Illinois, has been installed in the sanctuary of the new Panther Catholic Newman Center near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus. The restoration and relocation of the altar were made possible through a grant from the Knights of Malta as the center continues transforming its new permanent home. (Sumbitted photo)

Panther Catholic at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee is preparing to move into its new home this summer, bringing the growing Newman Center ministry closer to campus and into a significantly larger space.

The ministry, currently housed on Milwaukee’s East Side, will relocate in July to the former Chinese Christian Church property at North Downer Avenue and East Kenwood Boulevard, directly across from the UWM Student Union. The Archdiocese of Milwaukee purchased the building last fall.

Fr. Andrew Infanger, Director and Chaplain of Panther Catholic, said work is already underway to prepare the building for Catholic worship and student use. Painting and renovation projects are beginning this spring, and the ministry is also working to install a refurbished high altar in the church.

The larger facility will allow Panther Catholic to expand its liturgical and community life, with increased chapel space, gathering areas, study rooms and improved accessibility.

“It’s a lot of work and a lot of fun,” said Fr. Infanger. “The students are excited not only to be closer to campus in a bigger space, but to help make it all happen. We walk over from Mass or a bible study and roll up our sleeves. St. Benedict said “ora et labora” – work and pray, so maybe we are living that out here in a very real way

As preparations continue, Fr. Infanger hopes Catholics across the archdiocese may be able to assist with furnishing and equipping the new center. The ministry is seeking donated household items and gently used furniture, including couches, refrigerators, lamps and vacuums.

To support the ministry, visit panthercatholic.com/move