Students from St. Thomas More High School’s MORE Robotics team finished fourth in the world, placing among the top 1% of FIRST Robotics teams globally. (Submitted photo)

St. Thomas More High School’s MORE Robotics team achieved a historic finish at the FIRST Championship in Houston, earning fourth place overall in the world competition and placing among the top 1% of FIRST Robotics teams globally.

The Milwaukee-based team won the Marie Curie Division before advancing to the prestigious Einstein Tournament, where the top alliances in the competition face off for the championship. MORE Robotics is now one of only four Wisconsin FIRST teams ever to reach the Einstein Tournament.

Founded in 2006, the St. Thomas More program has qualified for the world championship 14 times. This year’s team of 17 students designed a robot that collected game pieces, maneuvered obstacles and disrupted opposing alliances during matches.

“This is an incredible achievement for our students and our program,” mentor Jim Fleming said in a statement. “They demonstrated resilience, teamwork, and technical skill at the highest level of competition.”