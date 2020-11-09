Mount Mary University will launch a Ph.D. program in counselor education and supervision. This program will serve the counseling community by educating master’s-level professionals capable of academic teaching at the university level and professional work in clinical settings.

The program, which will begin in the fall of 2021, is open to licensed professional counselors, school counselors, rehabilitation counselors and other master’s-level mental health professionals. It is the only Ph.D. of its kind in the metro Milwaukee area and only one of three in the state.

Virtual information sessions about the program and registration process will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19; 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3; 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10; and at noon Saturday, Dec. 12. Registration for each session is limited; visit mtmary.edu/phd-ces.

Classes will be offered evenings and weekends through hybrid (in-person and online) delivery. Practicum placements within the community will pair students with Ph.D.-level professional supervisors. The practicum experience includes a rotation of on-call crisis work on the Mount Mary campus, individual counseling and group counseling.

The program will prepare students for professional practice in multicultural settings, said program director Jane Rheineck, Ph.D.

“The mission of the professional counseling department at Mount Mary University is to develop a diverse, holistic learning community that prepares students for professional practice while developing a strong counselor identity, advocacy and leadership skills, integrity and a deep sense of social justice,” Rheineck said.

This is the first Ph.D. program offered at Mount Mary, “utilizing a scientist practitioner model of conducting primary research that contributes to the theoretical body of knowledge in the field as part of the curriculum,” said Vice President for Academic Affairs Karen Friedlen, Ph.D.